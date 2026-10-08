World Estimating Adds New Estimating Services for Data Centers and Other Construction Projects

World Estimating expanded its estimating and takeoff services on October 1, 2026, to include data center and warehouse logistics project designs, adding to its existing range of construction estimating services.

These services are intended to give contractors and other new clients the level of accuracy and expertise the designs require.

World Estimating has provided its existing estimators with additional training and briefing on future efforts and challenges, and has updated its cost database for materials and labor to make its output useful for clients working on these designs.

Nathaniel James, SEO Team Lead at World Estimating, said: “We have a good team for handling all sorts of construction projects and designs. Therefore, we like to expand from time to time. Data centers are becoming an important part of commercial establishments in the United States; therefore, we offer data center estimating services. Moreover, warehouse logistics is also an important need to keep commercial and industrial activities effective in the States. To provide for this, we have decided to offer specialized takeoffs and estimates for them. We would like to continue this in the future as well to expand our availability to clients.”

World Estimating is an estimating firm with a wide range of construction estimating services and has operated for the past 19 years, serving a broad client base.

About World Estimating Services

World Estimating Services exists as an estimating firm with a substantial team of experts and a history of operation in the United States. This largely makes up for a 19-year-long run. The company offers a wide range of estimating and takeoff services through its multiple estimators and takeoff specialists. The resulting services largely include Electrical Estimating Services, Construction Takeoff Services, Duct Takeoff Services, Construction Estimating Services, Opening Estimating Services, Concrete Estimating Services, Plumbing Estimating Services, Material Takeoff Services, Commercial Estimating Services, Freelance Estimating Services, Mechanical Estimating Services, Lumber Takeoff Services, Drywall Estimating Services, Finishing Estimating Services, Quantity Takeoff Services, Sitework Estimating Services, and others.