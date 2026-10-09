Fry Road Animal Clinic Expands Full-Service Vet Support in Katy, TX for Cats and Dogs

Routine veterinary care often starts with a vaccine appointment. Yet cats and dogs can need very different support as they age. A puppy may need parasite prevention and early vaccinations.

An older cat may need bloodwork after subtle changes in weight or appetite. For Katy families, having those needs handled through one veterinary practice can simplify long-term care.

Fry Road Animal Clinic is emphasizing its full-service approach for local cat and dog owners. The vet in Katy, TX provides preventive, diagnostic, dental, surgical, and supportive services.

Care can begin with puppy or kitten visits and continue through senior years. The approach gives owners a consistent place for routine care and emerging health concerns.

Wellness exams form one part of that service focus. During an exam, the team evaluates major organ systems and reviews changes noticed at home.

Appetite, exercise, behavior, and weight can provide useful context. Adult pets are generally recommended for annual visits at the clinic. Puppies, kittens, and senior pets may need more frequent checks.

Preventive care can also be tailored to the animal’s circumstances. Fry Road Animal Clinic develops vaccination schedules around age, breed, lifestyle, and risk factors. Parasite prevention is available for fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal parasites.

For new puppies and kittens, early visits include a physical examination. Owners can also discuss nutrition, grooming, training, and parasite protection.

The clinic’s service focus extends beyond routine appointments. Dental care includes examinations, professional cleanings, extractions, and digital dental X-rays. Signs such as bad breath or difficulty eating can prompt an oral health evaluation.

When surgery is required, services range from spaying and neutering to more complex procedures. Pre-surgical bloodwork and post-operative pain management are also available.

Diagnostics are another part of the clinic’s cat and dog care model. Its in-clinic laboratory uses IDEXX equipment for bloodwork and urinalysis. Digital radiography and dental radiography support further evaluation when an examination alone cannot provide answers.

These tools can help the veterinary team investigate illness or injury without sending every test elsewhere.

Care needs can change sharply as pets get older. Fry Road Animal Clinic provides senior wellness support, pain management, nutritional counseling, and pharmacy services. Hospice and euthanasia services are also available for pets with terminal illness or poor quality of life.

The clinic works with owners on comfort and end-of-life decisions during those difficult stages.

The practice is located at 2211 N. Fry Road, Suite Q, in Katy. Its service model is designed around continuity support for dogs and cats. A pet can move from early preventive visits to adult wellness care and later-life support within the same clinic.