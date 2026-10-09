DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Google’s AI Overviews Are Changing How Businesses Get Found: Advertising Systems Inc. Is Helping Houston Companies Stay Visible

ByEthan Lin

Oct 9, 2026

Search engine optimization has changed more in the past year than in the previous five combined. Google’s AI Overviews, AI-generated summaries that now appear at the top of results pages, are answering user queries directly before a single organic result is clicked. According to Ahrefs, AI Overviews surged by 116% following Google’s March Core Update and now appear for 9.46% of all keywords globally, rising to 16% of desktop searches in the United States. For businesses that built their customer acquisition model around organic search traffic, that shift is the current reality.

The effect on click-through rates is measurable. Pew Research Center examined real search behavior and found that users who encountered an AI summary clicked a traditional search result link just 8% of the time. This number is a fraction of the engagement recorded when no AI summary appeared. For small and mid-size companies without the resources to constantly redesign their digital strategy, this kind of change can quickly erode visibility that took years to build.

To help Houston businesses navigate this shift, Advertising Systems Inc. is actively updating its Houston digital marketing strategy services to address Answer Engine Optimization, the practice of structuring content to be surfaced and cited within AI-driven search results. Founded in 1999, ASI has spent over 25 years helping small to mid-size B2B and B2C companies build brand authority and drive measurable growth. The AI Overview era is the latest challenge the agency has built a strategic response to.

Advertising Systems Inc. takes a research-based, three-phase approach to every client engagement, including assessment, implementation, and analysis. In the assessment phase, the agency examines a client’s current digital presence, audience behavior, and competitive landscape. Implementation delivers a customized blend of SEO, content strategy, paid search, social media, and display advertising tailored to the client’s industry and growth objectives. The analysis phase tracks results and refines strategy based on real performance data, not assumptions.

For clients most affected by AI overview displacement, ASI is focusing on structured content that positions clients as citable authorities within AI-generated summaries. The agency also manages paid search and display campaigns that compensate for organic losses during any transition period, ensuring clients maintain visibility while longer-term content authority is built.

Steven Dimperio, President of Charter Roofing & Waterproofing, says that Advertising Systems Inc. stood out for understanding the specific demands of a niche commercial business. He credits ASI with upgrading the company’s website, implementing generative and search engine optimization tactics, and delivering GEO-driven digital search solutions that produced real, measurable growth. Dimperio strongly recommends the agency to any business looking for results.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Sonic AI Gold Announces Gold Copy Trading Community
Oct 9, 2026 Ethan Lin
NoRegretsMove.com Announces Structured Assessment for Evaluating Relocation Risks Before a Major Move
Oct 9, 2026 Ethan Lin
BeanSquad Sets a New Standard in Franchise Bookkeeping After 50% Unit Growth Over 2025
Oct 9, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801