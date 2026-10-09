Search engine optimization has changed more in the past year than in the previous five combined. Google’s AI Overviews, AI-generated summaries that now appear at the top of results pages, are answering user queries directly before a single organic result is clicked. According to Ahrefs, AI Overviews surged by 116% following Google’s March Core Update and now appear for 9.46% of all keywords globally, rising to 16% of desktop searches in the United States. For businesses that built their customer acquisition model around organic search traffic, that shift is the current reality.

The effect on click-through rates is measurable. Pew Research Center examined real search behavior and found that users who encountered an AI summary clicked a traditional search result link just 8% of the time. This number is a fraction of the engagement recorded when no AI summary appeared. For small and mid-size companies without the resources to constantly redesign their digital strategy, this kind of change can quickly erode visibility that took years to build.

To help Houston businesses navigate this shift, Advertising Systems Inc. is actively updating its Houston digital marketing strategy services to address Answer Engine Optimization, the practice of structuring content to be surfaced and cited within AI-driven search results. Founded in 1999, ASI has spent over 25 years helping small to mid-size B2B and B2C companies build brand authority and drive measurable growth. The AI Overview era is the latest challenge the agency has built a strategic response to.

Advertising Systems Inc. takes a research-based, three-phase approach to every client engagement, including assessment, implementation, and analysis. In the assessment phase, the agency examines a client’s current digital presence, audience behavior, and competitive landscape. Implementation delivers a customized blend of SEO, content strategy, paid search, social media, and display advertising tailored to the client’s industry and growth objectives. The analysis phase tracks results and refines strategy based on real performance data, not assumptions.

For clients most affected by AI overview displacement, ASI is focusing on structured content that positions clients as citable authorities within AI-generated summaries. The agency also manages paid search and display campaigns that compensate for organic losses during any transition period, ensuring clients maintain visibility while longer-term content authority is built.

Steven Dimperio, President of Charter Roofing & Waterproofing, says that Advertising Systems Inc. stood out for understanding the specific demands of a niche commercial business. He credits ASI with upgrading the company’s website, implementing generative and search engine optimization tactics, and delivering GEO-driven digital search solutions that produced real, measurable growth. Dimperio strongly recommends the agency to any business looking for results.