Overland Park Tow Team Launches Video Series Showing How Roadside Recoveries Are Actually Done

Overland Park Tow Team has begun publishing a video series documenting real towing and recovery jobs across Johnson County, aimed at drivers who want to understand what should happen when their vehicle is loaded onto a truck.

The series launched September 21 with a full vehicle recovery: a car that left a rural road and came to rest upside down in a creek. The two-minute video follows the job from start to finish and explains why a chain is never hooked to a bumper, why the angle of the pull matters more than the pulling itself, and what happens to a vehicle after it is back on its wheels.

The second video, published September 28, covers motorcycle transport — a Harley-Davidson Road Glide secured on a wheel lift, showing where the straps actually go, why nothing is ever routed across the exhaust, and why a bike tied down at only one end will swing on the first corner.

Both videos run under three minutes and are filmed on real jobs rather than staged.

The recoveries are carried out by Simple Tow Inc., a licensed Olathe-based carrier that handles towing and recovery work for Overland Park Tow Team across Johnson County.

“You can’t judge a tow by looking at it sitting in a parking lot,” said Jason, owner of Simple Tow Inc. “A bike strapped down wrong looks fine right up until the first corner. If people know what the job should look like, they know when something isn’t right — and that’s worth more to them than anything we could say about ourselves.”

The series addresses a gap the team says it runs into regularly: drivers who have no way to judge whether a tow is being done correctly, and no straightforward way to learn. Each video is published alongside the relevant service page on the company’s website, so the explanation sits with the service it describes.

Overland Park Tow Team intends to publish new videos regularly, covering winching and off-road recovery, motorcycle and low-clearance transport, jump starts, lockouts and flat tire service across Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Shawnee, Leawood and the surrounding Johnson County communities.

The videos are free to watch and require no registration.

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