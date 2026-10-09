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Expatfile.tax LLC Expands Self-Service Tax Filing as Americans Abroad Seek Simpler Ways to Manage U.S. Tax and FBAR Requirements

ByEthan Lin

Oct 9, 2026

Living outside the United States does not necessarily end an American citizen’s U.S. tax filing responsibilities. For people earning income overseas, holding foreign financial accounts, working independently, investing internationally, or catching up after missed filings, those responsibilities can involve several forms and reporting rules that may be unfamiliar.

As Americans abroad look for ways to handle those requirements without immediately turning to a traditional tax preparation service, Expatfile.tax LLC is expanding the self-service approach through software created specifically for U.S. expatriates. Its system guides users through questions about their individual tax circumstances before generating the forms the platform supports.

The process follows a step-by-step questionnaire rather than requiring users to identify every tax form they may need in advance. After selecting a tax year, users provide information about income, residency, foreign accounts, investments, and other relevant circumstances. They can then review the completed return, make changes if necessary, and electronically file eligible returns through Expatfile.tax LLC’s IRS e-file connection.

Expatfile.tax LLC has also brought FBAR filing into the same digital process for users who have qualifying foreign financial accounts. The software evaluates the information entered about foreign accounts to determine whether an FBAR may be required, generates the applicable filing for review, and supports electronic submission to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

That combined workflow lets expatriates address two separate U.S. reporting obligations from one platform, rather than preparing a federal return in one system and handling foreign account reporting elsewhere.

The company’s self-service offering also extends to Americans abroad who have fallen behind on prior filings. Expatfile.tax LLC provides software for the Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures, including preparation of required prior-year returns, applicable delinquent FBAR filings, and the Form 14653 certification statement used in the streamlined process.

Different filing packages are available based on the complexity of a user’s finances. The software supports situations involving foreign wages, self-employment, child tax credits, investment income, rental income, capital gains, FATCA reporting, and several other common expat filing circumstances. Users can also access chat and email support while completing their returns.

Expatfile.tax LLC says some users can prepare and electronically file an expat tax return in as little as 10 minutes, though completion time varies according to an individual’s financial situation. The broader focus is giving Americans abroad a direct filing option at a time when international work, retirement, investment, and long-term relocation can make U.S. reporting obligations increasingly difficult to manage from overseas.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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