NoRegretsMove.com Announces Structured Assessment for Evaluating Relocation Risks Before a Major Move

NoRegretsMove.com, a decision support platform for people considering a major relocation, has announced the launch of a structured assessment designed to help renters, buyers, families, and relocation professionals evaluate the broader implications of a move before making a commitment.

The platform is built around a straightforward premise: choosing a home is only one part of deciding whether a move makes sense. Financial considerations, commute patterns, location, household circumstances, logistics, and unanswered questions can all affect whether a relocation ultimately works for the people involved.

Founded by James E. Kuhnert, CPA, Realtor, NoRegretsMove.com is designed to address the period before a lease, purchase, or relocation decision becomes difficult to reverse. Its structured assessment takes approximately 10 minutes and helps users identify questions to investigate, tradeoffs to consider, and practical issues that may warrant further attention.

A Decision Comes Before a Destination

Many relocation resources are designed to provide information about destinations, housing markets, costs, or moving logistics. NoRegretsMove.com approaches the process from a different starting point by asking what the available information means for a particular household contemplating a particular move.

The platform is intended to help users consider questions that may not be answered by conventional cost of living calculators or destination guides. A lower housing cost, for example, does not necessarily establish that a move will reduce a household’s overall expenses. Transportation, employment considerations, family circumstances, daily routines, and other practical factors can change the equation.

“NRM is deliberately designed for the period before commitment,” said Kuhnert, founder of NoRegretsMove.com. “We won’t predict whether you’ll be happy. We’ll help you expose the assumptions and risks before you decide.”

This approach places emphasis on decision readiness rather than prediction. The objective is not to determine whether a particular destination is inherently good or bad, but to help users identify information they may need before deciding whether a specific move fits their circumstances.

Connecting Public Information With Private Circumstances

NoRegretsMove.com describes its approach as a connection between publicly available information and the individual circumstances of the household making the decision.

“NRM connects public facts with private circumstances,” Kuhnert said. “Other tools tell you about the place or the move. NRM tells you what that information means for your decision to move.”

That distinction is central to the platform’s positioning. General information can establish facts about a location, but the same fact can have different implications for different households. A commute that is manageable for one household may be impractical for another. A change in housing costs may have a different effect depending on income, transportation needs, family responsibilities, and other circumstances.

By encouraging users to examine those relationships before committing, NoRegretsMove.com is intended to support a more comprehensive decision process.

Designed for Consumers and Relocation Professionals

NoRegretsMove.com is also intended for professionals involved in the relocation process, including agents, advisors, Realtors, relocation leads, and others.

The platform recognizes that professionals often participate in major relocation decisions without necessarily controlling every factor that determines whether a move ultimately works for a household. Providing a structured framework for identifying unanswered questions can give professionals another way to support clients before a transaction is finalized.

“NRM works for the professional as well as the person or household making the move,” Kuhnert said. “There is an opportunity here for professionals who understand the issue and are willing to engage.”

The platform’s professional orientation reflects Kuhnert’s background in consulting. After more than 30 years of consulting to Fortune 100 companies, he turned his attention toward the real estate ecosystem and the decision making challenges associated with relocation.

Addressing the Risk of Post Move Regret

The motivation behind NoRegretsMove.com is connected to broader concerns about satisfaction with major housing and relocation decisions. Kuhnert noted a gap in the real estate ecosystem. A gap no online calculator could fill. A 2025 survey by NerdWallet and The Harris Poll suggested that one in five consumers regret purchasing their home. Two additional 2025 surveys from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) told an equally telling story: while 91 percent of home buyers would use or recommend their prior agent, only 18 percent actually do. Those numbers point to a clear truth. There is enormous room for improvement in how people make one of the largest decisions of their lives.

The dual focus – consumers and professionals – reflects a genuine opportunity for all concerned.

NoRegretsMove.com does not present these statistics as proof that a particular tool can eliminate dissatisfaction or guarantee a successful relocation. Instead, they illustrate the potential value of examining a move more broadly before a household reaches the point where choices become limited. Kuhnert emphasizes, “The underlying message is that people should evaluate the move itself, not just the house, and identify unanswered questions while they still have choices.”

A Consumer Education Focus

NoRegretsMove.com combines a commercial service model with a stated focus on consumer education. The platform is designed to encourage people to investigate assumptions and potential risks rather than rely solely on generalized recommendations or a single financial metric.

The company’s approach emphasizes decision support rather than certainty. A relocation assessment cannot determine whether an individual or family will ultimately be satisfied with a move, and NoRegretsMove.com does not claim to make that prediction.

Instead, the platform is intended to help users organize the questions that can influence a major relocation decision and recognize areas where additional information may be needed.

“We’re not trying to tell people where to move,” Kuhnert said. “We’re helping them ask whether this particular move makes sense under their particular circumstances before they commit.”

NoRegretsMove.com Makes Its Assessment Available Online

NoRegretsMove.com is now available online, providing individuals and professionals with access to the platform’s structured assessment and related resources.

The platform is designed for people considering moves across a state, across the country, or to a new community, as well as professionals assisting clients with relocation decisions. Its resources are intended to help users identify unresolved questions and areas requiring further investigation before making a major commitment.

About NoRegretsMove.com

NoRegretsMove.com is a decision support platform founded by James E. Kuhnert, CPA, Realtor, designed to help renters, buyers, families, and relocation professionals examine the financial, location, logistics, and decision readiness factors behind a major move. The platform provides a structured assessment that helps users identify questions to investigate, tradeoffs to weigh, and practical next steps before making a relocation commitment.

More information is available at NoRegretsMove.com . Updates are also available through Instagram . Business inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .