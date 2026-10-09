BeanSquad Sets a New Standard in Franchise Bookkeeping After 50% Unit Growth Over 2025

BeanSquad, the franchise-focused bookkeeping and accounting firm, today announced 50% growth in franchise units served over 2025, reflecting rising demand from franchise businesses that need more than general bookkeeping as they add locations, manage compliance requirements, and make higher-stakes operating decisions.

Today, BeanSquad serves 50 franchise brands and more than 1,000 franchise units, giving franchisees, multi-unit operators, and franchisors a purpose-built financial partner for the complexities of franchise operations.

Built specifically for the franchise industry, BeanSquad provides the financial foundation that helps clients see the full picture. Its core offering combines monthly bookkeeping and reconciliations with location-level and consolidated financial reporting, cash-flow management, sales tax support, payroll processing, royalty and compliance reporting, and financial-system onboarding for new locations.

The result is a more practical, franchise-ready financial operation: current books, clearer visibility into performance by location, and reporting designed around the requirements of a franchise system—not a one-size-fits-all small-business template.

“Franchise accounting is unique,” said Mike Greenblatt, BeanSquad’s senior vice president of strategic business development. “From verified charts of accounts to corporate compliance, we ensure franchisees’ books are not just accurate but aligned with their franchisor’s requirements.”

BeanSquad’s growth is supported by a service experience that clients repeatedly describe as responsive, dependable, and easy to work with. The firm holds a 5.0-star rating from 21 Google reviews. One public reviewer described BeanSquad as “a great business partner,” citing “smooth onboarding and superb ongoing support” across four entities. Another noted that the team is “so easy to work with” and “always available to answer questions.”

For operators managing multiple locations, strong books are not merely a back-office task. They are the basis for understanding cash flow, labor and other cost drivers, location-level performance, franchise reporting obligations, and opportunities to expand with greater confidence. BeanSquad’s franchise-only focus makes that financial clarity accessible at every stage—from a single unit to a large, multi-location organization.

“With 50 brands and more than 1,000 franchise units relying on BeanSquad, we have built the systems, team, and franchise expertise required for explosive growth in 2026,” said Lance Diamond, CEO of BeanSquad. “We are committed to setting a higher standard for franchise bookkeeping: accurate books, useful insight, responsive support, and a financial operation built to scale.”

To learn more or schedule a consultation with a franchise accounting specialist, visit beansquad.com .

ABOUT BEANSQUAD

BeanSquad is a franchise-focused bookkeeping and accounting firm serving franchisees, multi-unit operators, and franchisors. Based in Westport, Connecticut, BeanSquad provides core and multi-location bookkeeping, financial reporting, cash-flow management, sales tax support, payroll processing, franchise compliance and reporting, and related advisory support. With more than 30 years of franchise experience, BeanSquad helps businesses understand their numbers and scale with confidence. Learn more at beansquad.com . You can email directly to [email protected] .