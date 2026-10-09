Meta Introduces New AI Tools to Detect Child Exploitation After Acting on 33.2 Million Posts

Meta is introducing new AI tools to detect child sexual exploitation content, suspicious advertisements, and accounts linked to illegal activity. The company announced on October 7 that it had taken action against 33.2 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content on Facebook and Instagram during the first half of 2026.

More than 97% of the content was detected by Meta’s systems before users reported it. In India, the company acted on 5.3 million pieces of such content during the same period, with more than 98% identified before users submitted reports.

New AI Tools Detect Advertisements Linking to Illegal Content

One of Meta’s new tools uses a large language model (LLM) to detect a tactic called “signposting,” where seemingly harmless advertisements secretly direct users to websites hosting child sexual abuse material or other prohibited content. These advertisements may contain no illegal material themselves, making them difficult for existing detection systems to identify.

Meta said it is now examining both the content of advertisements and the external websites they promote. The company can block prohibited destinations and take action against accounts responsible for directing users to them.

Meta is also introducing additional AI-driven scans to identify exploitation content that previous systems may have missed. Another tool, a red-teaming AI agent, tests Meta’s safety systems for weaknesses that offenders could exploit to avoid detection.

The company is also improving its ability to identify repeat offenders who create new accounts after their previous accounts have been removed.

Existing Detection Systems and Law Enforcement Cooperation

Meta already uses behavioral analysis, automated classifiers, and image-matching technologies such as PhotoDNA to identify suspected child exploitation activity. The company has used image-matching technology since 2011 to detect identical or near-identical copies of known abusive material.

Meta also shares digital fingerprints of prohibited content through the Tech Coalition’s Lantern program to help participating companies identify the same material. Suspected violations are investigated, and qualifying cases are reported to law enforcement through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Meta Faces Continued Scrutiny Over Child Safety

The announcement follows lawsuits and criticism from lawmakers concerning children’s safety on Meta’s platforms. In August 2026, the company reached an agreement to pay up to $18 billion to settle a child safety lawsuit involving 29 U.S. states.

Meta has introduced several parental safety features this year, including parental controls for Meta AI, parent-linked WhatsApp accounts for preteens, and Instagram notifications when teenagers repeatedly search for suicide or self-harm content.

In September, WhatsApp added further parental controls allowing parents to restrict teenagers’ access to Channels, manage who can view their status updates, and control who can add them to groups. Parents can also receive notifications about certain group activities.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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