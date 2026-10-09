Former CIA Officer Pleads Guilty to Stealing $194 Million Through Fake Secret Government Program

A former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer has pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. government of approximately $194 million by creating a fake classified intelligence program. David J. Rush, 49, of Virginia, used his position to divert government funds into gold bars, luxury properties, vehicles, and other personal purchases.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed on October 6 that Rush pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said he had falsified his education and military experience to obtain a senior position at the CIA, where he held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance.

How the Fake Intelligence Program Operated

Rush had worked since 2010 in a CIA division responsible for developing hacking tools and techniques used in espionage, according to The Washington Post. During 2025, he created a fictitious Special Access Program (SAP), a designation normally reserved for highly sensitive government operations accessible only to specifically authorized personnel.

The fabricated program was presented as a secret continuity-of-government operation intended to maintain government functions during wars, natural disasters, or other emergencies. Rush also used fraudulent government contracts to convince an unnamed defense contractor to purchase large quantities of gold, which he subsequently kept.

According to court documents, Rush had extensive authority over intelligence spending and could approve expenditures without meaningful independent scrutiny. Prosecutors said he fraudulently obtained approximately $193.6 million, including around $145 million in wire transfers used to purchase luxury real estate, watches, and vehicles.

FBI Recovers 298 Gold Bars and Millions in Cash

During a search of Rush’s Virginia residence on May 19, 2026, FBI agents recovered 298 gold bars that had cost the government approximately $46 million. Investigators also seized around $2.1 million in cash, €104,795, and numerous luxury watches.

Under his plea agreement, Rush will forfeit the recovered gold, currency, fraudulently acquired properties, 30 watches, and two 2026 BMW Alpina vehicles. One of the vehicles is valued at approximately $172,000.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said an internal investigation had identified potential criminal conduct, prompting the agency to refer the case to the FBI. The Justice Department’s investigation remains ongoing, while the Director of National Intelligence has requested a separate investigation by the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

Rush is scheduled for sentencing on January 28, 2027, and faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution, forfeiture, and a fine. A federal judge will determine his sentence under applicable federal guidelines.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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