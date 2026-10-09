Greenairy Develops Plant Towers That Cut Indoor Air Pollution by 50% in Singapore Tests

Singapore-based startup Greenairy is developing plant-based air purification towers designed to remove toxic gases from offices and commercial buildings. The company said its early tests in Singapore showed a 50% reduction in both average and peak levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), with plans to begin mass production in the first half of 2027.

Founded by former engineering students Tanvi Thombre and Lakshya Saraf, Greenairy aims to address indoor pollutants that conventional air purifiers may struggle to remove. The startup has also been selected for Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026.

How Greenairy’s Plant Towers Clean Indoor Air

The idea emerged after Thombre’s best friend fainted and was hospitalized following exposure to fumes from laser cutters, 3D printers, and soldering equipment in their university makerspace. The incident prompted the founders to investigate indoor air pollution, particularly in enclosed buildings where air conditioning limits natural ventilation.

According to Saraf, conventional air purifiers primarily capture particles such as dust and pollen but may be less effective against gaseous pollutants like formaldehyde and benzene. Such pollutants can contribute to indoor air quality problems, including symptoms associated with sick building syndrome.

Greenairy’s towers draw contaminated air through a living plant root system, where microbes break down VOCs before releasing treated air. The company says this biological process eliminates the need for replacement filters and produces no harmful by-products.

Thombre also cited Harvard research linking improved indoor air quality with better cognitive performance and productivity.

Singapore Tests Show 50% Reduction in Pollutants

Greenairy has conducted short-term pilot tests at several locations across Singapore using RESET-certified air quality monitors. The startup compared three office environments equipped with different technologies: Greenairy’s plant towers, a medical-grade ionizer, and a HEPA air purifier.

According to Saraf, the office using Greenairy recorded the lowest VOC concentrations and the fastest reduction among the three test environments. Thombre reported that the towers reduced both daily average VOC levels and peak concentrations by 50% during normal working hours.

The founders said performance improved further as the plants and their associated microbes matured. German testing and certification company TÜV SÜD has also validated Greenairy’s results, which the startup plans to publish, with findings currently available upon request.

Mass Production Planned for 2027

Greenairy plans to begin large-scale manufacturing after completing certification of its testing results. The startup expects to introduce its first mass-produced towers and install them for customers in Singapore during the first half of 2027.

The two founders currently operate from different locations, with Thombre overseeing testing in Singapore and Saraf handling fundraising in Berkeley, California. Both plan to be based in Singapore by the first half of 2027 as the company prepares for its commercial launch.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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