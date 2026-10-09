OpenAI Launches GPT-6 With Interactive Visuals, Charts, and Tools in ChatGPT

OpenAI has introduced Intelligent UI, a new ChatGPT feature that generates interactive visuals, diagrams, charts, and customized tools directly within conversations. The feature, announced on October 7, 2026, is powered by the new GPT-6 model and allows users to interact with information instead of relying entirely on text-based responses.

Intelligent UI can automatically select the appropriate format for each question, combining written explanations with buttons, editable graphs, calculators, and other interactive elements. OpenAI said the feature is designed to make complex topics easier to understand while helping users complete everyday tasks.

How Intelligent UI Works in ChatGPT

Unlike traditional chatbot responses that primarily display text, Intelligent UI can generate interactive components tailored to a user’s question. These include diagrams with selectable sections, adjustable charts, forms, and calculators that users can operate without leaving the conversation.

During a demonstration for journalists, OpenAI product manager Aarush Selvan showed how ChatGPT could explain how an airplane wing generates lift using multiple diagrams. The chatbot produced visual explanations to help illustrate the physical principles that allow aircraft to remain airborne.

Other examples included a diagram explaining bicycle mechanics, illustrated recipes, maps for multi-day hiking trips, and personal savings calculators. Users can also request interactive tools, such as a bill splitter or a calculator showing how their savings might grow over time.

OpenAI said Intelligent UI uses a library of interface components and a system that displays visual elements as the model generates them. GPT-6 determines when to include interactive features and when a simple text response is sufficient.

The company has also trained GPT-6 to consider layout, clarity, and usefulness when generating these interfaces. Users who prefer fewer visuals can adjust their ChatGPT experience accordingly.

GPT-6 Introduces Faster Responses and Global Availability

Alongside Intelligent UI, GPT-6 introduces the ability to begin answering questions while continuing to process information or use external tools. According to OpenAI’s internal testing, GPT-6 Instant starts responding to questions requiring web searches 44% sooner on average than GPT-5.6 Instant.

The global rollout began on October 7 for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers, followed by Free and Go users starting October 8. Enterprise availability depends on workspace administrator settings.

Paid subscribers receive GPT-6 Sol, while Free and Go users receive GPT-6 Luna, with both supporting Intelligent UI. The feature is available across supported reasoning settings, although the separate GPT-6 Astra Pro reasoning option does not support it.

OpenAI said the update applies to the regular ChatGPT conversation interface, while the models powering ChatGPT Work and Codex remain unchanged.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.