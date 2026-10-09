Veraxum Enters Private Beta Testing for Blockchain-Powered Commerce Platform

Veraxum has entered private beta testing for its blockchain-powered commerce platform, marking a new development milestone as the project moves from core infrastructure work toward real-world testing.

The private beta phase is focused on evaluating the platform’s underlying functionality, performance and user experience before broader access is introduced.

During this stage, Veraxum is testing core platform components and gathering feedback that can help guide further development and refinement.

VER is intended to serve as the native token within the Veraxum ecosystem as additional platform functionality is introduced.

Moving From Development to Testing

The start of private beta testing represents an important step in Veraxum’s development roadmap. Rather than focusing solely on platform architecture, the project is now evaluating how its core systems perform within a controlled testing environment.

The beta phase is intended to help identify technical issues, improve usability and prepare the platform for later development stages.

Veraxum’s broader roadmap includes a number of planned capabilities that are not yet being presented as fully launched services.

These planned features include an e-commerce marketplace, cryptocurrency payment functionality, merchant services, peer-to-peer transactions, a unified rewards system and mobile access.

The company also plans to support established digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB alongside VER within its future payment infrastructure.

Building Toward Blockchain-Powered Commerce

Veraxum is developing its platform around the goal of connecting blockchain technology with practical digital commerce.

The project intends to create an environment where consumers, merchants and digital assets can interact through a shared ecosystem rather than through separate services.

Private beta testing gives the development team an opportunity to evaluate the platform before expanding access and introducing additional capabilities.

Future releases will depend on testing results, continued development and the completion of planned platform components.

About Veraxum

Veraxum is developing a blockchain-powered digital commerce ecosystem intended to connect cryptocurrency payments, e-commerce, merchant services, peer-to-peer transactions and digital rewards. VER is the native token being developed for use within the Veraxum ecosystem.

Website: https://veraxum.net/