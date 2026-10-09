Meta Launches Muse AI Assistant on iPad With New Business and Shopping Integrations

Meta has launched its Muse AI assistant on iPad, expanding the app’s availability just one month after its September 8, 2026, debut on iPhone and Android. The company announced the release on October 7, bringing additional business and shopping integrations to the AI assistant, which has surpassed 6.6 million mobile installations.

According to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Muse reached more than 6.6 million downloads across iOS and Android within its first month. The dedicated iPad app also arrived considerably faster than Instagram’s iPad version, which launched approximately 15 years after the social platform’s original release.

Muse Adds More Business and Productivity Integrations

Muse allows users to connect personal and business accounts to manage everyday activities, including emails, meetings, bills, reservations, grocery orders, and purchases. The assistant can also help users organize tasks, track goals, and complete transactions through supported services.

These capabilities rely on integrations called “connectors,” which allow Muse to access external applications after users authorize their accounts. Users can select which services to connect and control the information they share with the assistant.

With the iPad release, Meta has expanded its available connectors to include Asana, Canva, Dropbox, Figma, QuickBooks, GitHub, Klaviyo, and Zoom. The company has also introduced integrations with Notion, Granola, and Meta advertising accounts.

Several integrations are intended for small businesses, allowing users to connect their existing productivity, accounting, design, and marketing applications. Through these connections, Muse can access relevant information and carry out supported tasks on their behalf.

Meta Expands AI Shopping Partnerships

Meta has also added retail partners, including Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Walmart, and Wayfair, allowing Muse to browse products and complete purchases on supported websites. Users can authorize the assistant to handle shopping activities rather than manually navigating each retailer’s website.

However, AI agents can encounter restrictions when accessing online services because some websites identify automated activity as unwanted bot traffic. These restrictions can prevent assistants from browsing websites or completing transactions.

On October 6, Meta announced plans to develop an open standard that would allow personal AI agents to identify themselves when interacting with businesses. The company is working with industry partners to help websites distinguish authorized AI assistants from malicious automated traffic.

The proposed standard would give businesses a way to recognize legitimate AI agents and determine how those agents can interact with their services. Meta has not announced when the standard will become available for widespread adoption.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.