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Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop Ultra With Nvidia RTX Spark, Starting at $2,600

ByJolyen

Oct 9, 2026

Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop Ultra With Nvidia RTX Spark, Starting at $2,600

Microsoft has introduced its Surface Laptop Ultra and Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, two Windows 11 devices designed to run AI models locally without relying on cloud computing. The company announced the devices on October 7, 2026, with the Surface Laptop Ultra starting at $2,600 and the developer workstation priced at $6,000.

The announcement follows Nvidia’s June partnership with Microsoft, Dell, HP, and other PC manufacturers to develop AI-ready computers powered by its RTX Spark chip. Both new Surface devices are designed for AI developers, content creators, and users running demanding applications.

Surface Laptop Ultra Offers Local AI Processing

The Surface Laptop Ultra comes in two base configurations, starting at $2,600 and $3,700, depending on processing capabilities. Customers can upgrade memory and storage, with the highest configuration reaching $5,900, although Microsoft said that model was already out of stock.

The laptop uses Nvidia’s RTX Spark Superchip, combining an Nvidia Grace CPU with up to 20 cores, a Blackwell RTX GPU with up to 6,144 cores, and up to 128GB of unified memory. Microsoft said the hardware can run AI models exceeding 120 billion parameters directly on the device.

The laptop also includes an upgraded cooling system to support sustained AI workloads, video editing, 3D graphics, and gaming. Microsoft is offering trade-in discounts of up to $1,000 for eligible MacBook Pro owners.

Microsoft Introduces $6,000 AI Developer Workstation

The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is a compact desktop workstation designed for developers building and testing AI applications. Starting at $6,000, it provides up to one petaflop of AI computing performance and 128GB of unified memory.

The workstation runs a developer-focused version of Windows 11 Pro with Visual Studio Code, GitHub Copilot CLI, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and PowerShell 7 preconfigured. Microsoft said the device can support local AI inference, model testing, and agent development without requiring paid cloud computing resources for those workloads.

Microsoft also introduced Execution Containers, a Windows 11 feature that provides isolated environments for AI agents. CEO Satya Nadella said the capability would become available to all Windows 11 users, allowing developers to run AI agents within controlled environments that limit their access to system resources.

Dell Announces $3,800 RTX Spark Laptop

Dell also announced specifications for its XPS 16 Creator Edition, another Windows laptop powered by Nvidia’s RTX Spark chip. The device starts at $3,800 and supports up to 128GB of unified memory for local AI development, creative applications, and gaming.

The XPS 16 Creator Edition features a 16-inch OLED display and a slim aluminum chassis designed to accommodate the chip’s cooling requirements. Preorders are available through Best Buy, with deliveries expected later in October 2026.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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