Endeavor Catalyst Raises $320 Million for Fifth Fund to Back Startups Outside Silicon Valley

Endeavor Catalyst has closed its fifth investment fund with $320 million in capital commitments, bringing its total assets under management to more than $850 million. The firm announced on October 7, 2026 that the fund will support technology startups outside traditional venture capital hubs, with plans to invest in up to 150 companies over the coming years.

The New York-based firm operates as the investment arm of Endeavor, a global nonprofit founded in 1997 to support entrepreneurs. Approximately 90% of Endeavor Catalyst’s investments are outside the United States, with Latin America representing its largest investment region.

How Endeavor Catalyst Selects Startups for Investment

Endeavor Catalyst invests exclusively in companies whose founders have joined Endeavor’s global entrepreneur network. In 2025, the organization screened more than 10,000 candidates and selected 88, while its network now includes over 3,100 entrepreneurs across more than 50 countries.

Eligible companies must raise at least $5 million in a funding round led by another institutional investor. Endeavor Catalyst typically contributes between $1 million and $3 million per investment, without exceeding 10% of the funding round.

The fund is managed by Allen Taylor and Jackie Carmel, supported by a 16-person team. Endeavor serves as the general partner, with half of the fund’s profits returning to the nonprofit to support its entrepreneur programs.

Portfolio Includes ElevenLabs, Replit, and Flutterwave

Across its five funds, Endeavor Catalyst has invested in 437 companies across 44 markets. Its portfolio includes 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more, alongside 39 exits and 11 initial public offerings.

Major investments include Poland-founded ElevenLabs, recently valued at $22 billion, and Italy-based Bending Spoons, which went public in July 2026 and has a reported market capitalization of $26 billion.

Other holdings include Reflection AI, valued at $25 billion, Checkout.com at $12 billion, Flutterwave at $3.2 billion, and AI coding platform Replit at $9 billion.

Europe Records Faster Investment Growth

Europe has become Endeavor Catalyst’s fastest-growing investment region, recording 12 new investments during the first half of 2026 compared with 14 throughout 2025. Latin America remains the firm’s largest region by portfolio size.

The fifth fund has attracted approximately 400 limited partners, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and investment group Prosus. Around 30% of the investors are Endeavor entrepreneurs, including founders associated with Nubank, Revolut, and Checkout.com.

Endeavor Catalyst expects to make 40 to 50 investments annually, targeting up to 150 companies through the new fund. It also anticipates allocating approximately 20% of Fund V to repeat founders, compared with 14% in its fourth fund.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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