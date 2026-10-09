Redneck Pepper Announces Return After More Than a Decade Off the Market

Redneck Pepper is returning to the market after more than a decade away, with Crystal Hair and Billy Nelson reviving the family seasoning brand their father created. They note that the comeback is rooted in a product that once built a devoted following across the country and in a family goal of eventually passing the business to the next generation.

The story of Redneck Pepper began with family trips on the historic Suwannee River, where Crystal and Billy said their father, Bob Nelson, nicknamed “Bobby Luv,” was the family cook. During one trip, Bobby Luv made a batch of homemade pepper seasoning for himself, challenging Hair’s husband, Skipper, to try who was known for avoiding spicy food. Skipper loved the seasoning and suggested selling it by the name Redneck Pepper.

Billy and Skipper took responsibility for marketing and promotional shows, while Nelson continued developing the recipes. Crystal reflects, “everytime they came back, they were running out the door again. It was definitely a busy family business. We put the ‘busy’ in family business.” The family eventually took Redneck Pepper into retailers such as Winn-Dixie, Gander Mountain, and Harvey’s, while also securing Navy Exchange accounts internationally. The brand had built substantial momentum before the 2012–2013 market downturn forced the family to close the business.

Now, the product is returning. According to Crystal and Billy, Redneck Pepper is all-natural, contains no sodium, MSG, additives, or preservatives, and can be used as a table seasoning or rub across a wide range of foods. Crystal calls it “pepper on steroids,” explaining that its heat can be increased by adding more seasoning while allowing the underlying flavor of a dish to remain prominent.

They also point to the seasoning’s sodium-free blend as part of its practical appeal. Crystal recalls a customer whose husband could not consume salt and who called to thank the company for giving him a way to enjoy seasoned food. Stories like that, Crystal adds, helped shape the relationship the brand developed with what they like to call, “fans”.

The decision to revive Redneck Pepper carries personal weight for both Crystal and Billy. She notes that Skipper had encouraged her to bring the brand back roughly a year before his death from COVID-19, repeatedly saying they should “bring back Redneck Pepper”. Hair initially resisted the idea, but after a difficult period that included major health challenges like their father passing, Crystal and her brother Billy decided it was time to reconsider the product their father had created.

“I feel like Skipper and dad would be so glad that we’re bringing it back,” Hair says. Crystal and Billy also see the revival as a way to preserve their legacy and create something that can eventually be handed to their own kids, River, Fisher, Linzie and Gracie.

The family is rebuilding Redneck Pepper organically, following the grassroots approach that helped establish its original customer base, built through festivals and direct outreach. They say, “from word of mouth to now being on social media, we are excited to have a platform to expand our reach.” The seasoning is currently bottled through a partner in Alabama, while Crystal and Billy say the long-term goal is to establish a production facility in North Florida that could create local jobs and keep manufacturing closer to home.

The family is open to distribution opportunities, partnerships, or investment if the right opportunity emerges, Billy notes. With upcoming new blends also being developed, along with a few old comeback flavours, the siblings state it will give the return of the brand multiple products in its future. To Crystal and Billy, the next chapter is ultimately about stewardship. They remark, “We just hope that we can make Skipper and Dad proud and carry their work forward for generations to come.”