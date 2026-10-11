Elon Musk Questions Mukesh Ambani’s Influence as Starlink India Launch Faces Delays

Elon Musk has questioned the influence of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani as SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service continues to face regulatory delays in India. The dispute intensified on October 8, 2026, after India’s Ministry of Communications rejected Musk’s allegations that powerful business interests were preventing Starlink from entering the market.

Musk initially claimed on X that unnamed “oligarchs” were blocking Starlink to preserve their control over India’s telecommunications market, without providing supporting evidence. A day later, he directly questioned Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s influence, writing, “Is Ambani the real boss of India?”

India Rejects Claims of Unfair Regulatory Treatment

India’s Ministry of Communications responded in an official statement, saying its satellite communications approval process is fair and non-discriminatory. The ministry explained that three licensed satellite operators, including Starlink, are undergoing security assessments before they can apply for spectrum allocation.

The government said all three companies are at broadly the same regulatory stage and rejected allegations of preferential treatment. Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies required for satellite communication services.

Starlink Has Been Seeking Approval Since 2021

Starlink has spent more than five years attempting to launch commercial satellite internet services in India, which has over one billion internet subscribers. Despite obtaining key regulatory approvals and establishing local operations, the company has not received all the clearances needed to begin commercial services.

SpaceX first attempted to enter India in 2021 but was ordered to refund customer preorders in early 2022 because it lacked the necessary licenses. The company subsequently secured distribution partnerships with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in 2025.

Starlink has also established more than 20 gateway sites and installed hundreds of antennas across India. At the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, Starlink vice president Lauren Dreyer said the company had adapted its operations to comply with India’s security, regulatory, and data-sovereignty requirements.

Satellite Spectrum Dispute Involves India’s Telecom Operators

Starlink previously disagreed with Reliance Jio over how satellite spectrum should be assigned. Starlink supported administrative allocation, while Jio advocated auctions, which could have increased the cost of obtaining spectrum.

India eventually adopted administrative allocation, aligning with Starlink’s preferred approach. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is developing satellite broadband services with SES, while Bharti Airtel supports Eutelsat OneWeb.

Both operators have agreed to distribute Starlink services despite developing their own satellite internet offerings. Musk maintains that Starlink could provide affordable, high-speed connectivity to underserved communities, although Indian authorities have not announced when its final approvals will be completed.

Starlink has also expanded into neighboring Bangladesh, where SpaceX recently introduced Starlink Mobile, a service designed to connect ordinary smartphones directly to satellites.

Featured image credits: ccnull.de

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