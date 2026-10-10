Bryan Burnett, Realtor in St. George, UT, Leads the No.1 CENTURY 21 Team in Utah and No.2 Nationwide

Bryan Burnett and The Burnett Group at CENTURY 21 Everest hold four rankings that place a Southern Utah team among the highest producers in an international brokerage network:

#1 CENTURY 21 team in Utah

#2 CENTURY 21 team nationwide

Grand Centurion Producing Team

Top 21 Global Team, 2022, 2023, and 2024

Burnett brings 22 years of sales experience. The group has closed approximately 2,200 career transactions, now sells more than 300 homes a year, and is on pace to exceed 300 again in 2026.

The Pace Tripled

The career total is the number that explains the rankings.

Approximately 2,200 transactions across 22 years works out to an average of about 100 a year over the full span. The team is now closing more than 300 a year and is tracking above 300 again in 2026, which puts the current run rate at roughly three times its own historical average.

That gap is the actual story. A long career accumulates volume slowly. This one did not. The business built its first decade at one scale and then rebuilt itself to operate at another, and it did so through rate cycles that doubled borrowing costs, inventory shortages, inventory gluts, a housing crash, a pandemic boom, and the correction that followed.

Holding a production tier across conditions that different is not momentum. It is process, and process is what a team builds when it intends to survive conditions it cannot predict.

Three Hundred Homes a Year Is an Operations Problem

At 300-plus transactions annually, production stops being a function of individual effort. No agent, however capable, personally manages that volume of files.

What it requires is structure: listing coordination, buyer representation, contract management, transaction support, marketing, scheduling, and enough operational oversight to hold the client experience steady while hundreds of transactions sit at different stages at once.

That is why The Burnett Group has evolved from a business organized around one producer into an 18-agent organization with specialized roles.

Burnett leads as REALTOR® and Listing Agent. Tiera Smart serves as Director of Operations and REALTOR®, the role that maintains workflows, accountability, and internal communication across the group. Camille Cano handles transaction coordination and Kirsti Ivie listing coordination.

Buyer representation includes Breonna Burnett, Santiago Mendez, and Bowman Loo, alongside Taylor Yates, Marian Ogden, Darel Nakai, Raul Vargas, Brian Martinez, Victor Jimenez, Angelica Ruiz, Craig LeFevre, Todd Cirrito, Josselyn Fernandez, Chris Boyer, Sarah Cirrito and Ty Simister. The full roster is on the team page .

The division is deliberate. A listing seller needs focused preparation and marketing. A buyer needs access and negotiation. An active contract needs coordination. None of those are the same job, and at this volume they cannot be done by the same person.

Divided across 18 agents, 300 closings a year is roughly 17 transactions per agent. That is a workable number. Concentrated in two or three people, it is not, and the difference shows up in whether a client can reach someone on a Thursday afternoon when an inspection comes back.

Global Ranking, Local Work

Top 21 Global recognition in 2022, 2023, and 2024 placed a St. George operation in an international competitive set, measured not against Washington County, or even Utah, but against CENTURY 21 teams worldwide.

The work itself stays entirely local. Southern Utah is not one housing market.

St. George behaves differently from Santa Clara. Buyers in Ivins want something different again. Hurricane Valley draws its own buyer. And luxury communities like Entrada and Stone Cliff require marketing approaches that have little in common with a conventional residential listing.

Those distinctions matter because the buyers do not overlap much. Some prioritize golf and luxury. Some want new construction. Some are here for outdoor recreation. Retirees often want single-level, low-maintenance. Growing families weigh layout and space. Relocation clients are comparing several communities at once and need help understanding what separates them.

A team that ranks globally still has to answer those questions one household at a time.

Marketing That Accounts for What Buyers Actually Do

The Burnett Group credits part of its production to aggressive marketing paired with close attention to market trends, and the pairing is the point.

Marketing alone does not sell a house. Price matters. Condition matters. Competing inventory matters. Buyer demand matters. Timing matters. Strong marketing puts a property in front of the right audience. It does not rescue a strategy that ignores what the market is actually doing.

The team’s seller approach reflects that: local pricing knowledge, strategic exposure, and current market awareness rather than list-and-wait. Their recent analysis covers current St. George home prices for 2026, the best time to sell in St. George, and selling a home in Washington County.

What the Rankings Actually Represent

It would be easy to frame this around the awards. The more useful framing is what produces them.

Every point of those rankings traces back to individual decisions made by Southern Utah households. A family selling a longtime home. A couple relocating to St. George. A buyer searching Santa Clara. A luxury homeowner in Stone Cliff. Someone moving to Hurricane Valley. An investor weighing an opportunity.

Across 22 years that adds up to approximately 2,200 of those decisions.

Rankings establish credibility. Clients still judge the experience one transaction at a time, which is the harder standard and the one that has to hold at 300 closings a year.

Career and Team Highlights

The Burnett Group ranks #1 among CENTURY 21 teams in Utah and #2 nationwide and was named a Top 21 Global Team in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Led by Bryan Burnett, the 18-agent team has completed approximately 2,200 career transactions and sells more than 300 homes annually. Based at CENTURY 21 Everest in St. George, the group serves St. George, Ivins, Santa Clara, Hurricane Valley, Entrada, and Stone Cliff.

Working With The Burnett Group

Sellers can request a free home valuation .

Buyers can run an advanced search , try the AI smart search, explore the map search, browse newest and featured listings or open houses, review market reports, or estimate payments with the mortgage calculator.

To start a conversation, contact The Burnett Group or call 435-708-3737.

About Bryan Burnett and The Burnett Group

Bryan Burnett is a REALTOR® and Listing Agent with The Burnett Group at CENTURY 21 Everest in St. George, Utah. With 22 years of experience and approximately 2,200 career transactions, Burnett leads an 18-agent team selling more than 300 homes annually. The Burnett Group ranks #1 among CENTURY 21 teams in Utah and #2 nationwide and serves buyers and sellers throughout St. George and Southern Utah.

Learn more at BryanBurnettRealEstate.com .

Bryan Burnett and The Burnett Group can be found on Google Business Profile , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok . His profiles are also available on Zillow, Realtor, FastExpert, and Yelp. For inquiries, contact [email protected] .