Understanding Vertigo: Vestibular Rehabilitation Helps Address Dizziness and Balance Challenges

Dizziness can feel unsettling and difficult to explain. It may involve lightheadedness, spinning, motion sensitivity, or feeling off-balance. Symptoms can occur when turning the head, rolling over in bed, walking through busy places, or returning to activities after a concussion.

Over time, dizziness can affect driving, exercise, work, confidence, and daily routines. While there are many possible causes, vestibular problems are a common reason for ongoing vertigo, balance issues, and motion sensitivity.

Registered Physiotherapists Bhoomika Pathak, Akshita Baidhwan, Krupita Mehta, and Umma Salma emphasize that understanding the type and cause of dizziness is an important first step toward choosing the right treatment.

What Is Dizziness?

Some people experience:

Lightheadedness

Unsteadiness

A floating sensation

Feeling off-balance

Motion sensitivity

Difficulty focusing while moving

Because dizziness can come from different systems in the body, a proper assessment is important. The cause may involve the inner ear, vision, neck movement, balance system, concussion-related changes, medication effects, blood pressure, or other health concerns.

What Is Vertigo?

Vertigo is a specific type of dizziness. Unlike general lightheadedness, vertigo usually creates the sensation that the person is spinning, the room is spinning, or objects appear to move when they are not actually moving.

Vertigo may last for seconds, minutes, hours, or longer depending on the underlying cause.

The room is spinning

You are spinning

Objects appear to move when they are not actually moving

These symptoms can feel alarming, but they are not uncommon. In many cases, vertigo can be assessed and treated with the right clinical approach.

Many people first notice vertigo when:

Rolling over in bed

Looking up

Bending forward

Turning their head quickly

These experiences can often feel alarming, but they are not uncommon.

What Causes Dizziness and Vertigo?

There is no single cause of dizziness. Some of the more common vestibular-related causes include:

Some of the more common vestibular causes include:

Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV)

BPPV occurs when tiny crystals within the inner ear move into areas where they should not be. This can cause brief spinning episodes, especially with changes in head position.

Vestibular Neuritis

Vestibular neuritis involves irritation or inflammation affecting the vestibular system. It may cause dizziness, imbalance, nausea, and difficulty tolerating movement.

Labyrinthitis

Labyrinthitis can affect both balance and hearing. Some people may notice dizziness along with hearing changes, ringing, or ear-related symptoms.

Concussion

Dizziness is commonly reported after concussion. Some individuals experience motion sensitivity, balance problems, visual discomfort, difficulty focusing, or dizziness during physical activity. Vestibular rehabilitation may be part of a broader concussion recovery plan. Patients looking for more information can learn about concussion and vestibular rehabilitation therapy in London, Ontario .

Balance Disorders

Some individuals experience balance challenges even when they do not describe their symptoms as vertigo. Because treatment varies depending on the condition, identifying the source of symptoms is important.

Signs That Vestibular Dysfunction May Be Contributing to Your Symptoms

You may benefit from a vestibular assessment if you experience:

Spinning sensations

Difficulty turning your head

Motion sensitivity

Unsteadiness while walking

Dizziness in busy environments

Difficulty concentrating because of dizziness

Balance concerns

Recurrent falls or near-falls

“Many patients are surprised to learn that dizziness can often be treated. Understanding exactly when symptoms occur and what triggers them provides valuable information during assessment.”

— Bhoomika Pathak, Registered Physiotherapist

How Can Vestibular Physiotherapy Help?

Vestibular physiotherapy focuses on assessing and treating conditions involving:

Balance

Dizziness

Vertigo

Motion sensitivity

Vestibular dysfunction

Treatment aims to improve the body’s ability to process information related to movement and spatial orientation.

Depending on the condition, treatment may involve:

Vestibular exercises

Balance training

Gaze stabilization exercises

Movement retraining

Positioning maneuvers

Activity progression

Not every patient receives the same treatment plan. Recommendations are based on assessment findings and individual goals. For people dealing with recurrent dizziness or spinning sensations, this resource on physiotherapy for vertigo explains how vestibular treatment may help address symptoms such as spinning, imbalance, and head-movement-triggered dizziness.

What Happens During a Vestibular Assessment?

A vestibular assessment often involves a detailed discussion regarding symptoms and triggers.

The physiotherapist may evaluate:

Symptom history

Eye movements

Balance

Walking mechanics

Positional testing

Neck mobility

Functional activities

The goal is to determine what systems may be contributing to symptoms.

“Dizziness is not a one-size-fits-all condition. Two individuals may describe similar symptoms while requiring completely different treatment approaches.”

— Akshita Baidhwan, Registered Physiotherapist

What Patients Often Overlook

Many people expect dizziness to resolve on its own.

While that sometimes occurs, persistent symptoms may continue affecting:

Driving

Exercise

Work performance

Confidence

Social activities

Travel

At Hope 2 Health Physiotherapy, vestibular rehabilitation programs are designed to address not only dizziness but also the limitations dizziness creates in a person’s day-to-day life.

The goal is not simply reducing symptoms. The goal is helping individuals return to the activities that matter most to them.

Balance Problems Deserve Attention Too

Not everyone experiencing vestibular dysfunction reports spinning sensations.

Some individuals primarily notice:

Poor balance

Instability

Hesitation when walking

Reduced confidence on stairs

Increased fear of falling

These concerns are sometimes dismissed as normal aging.

However, balance difficulties deserve assessment, particularly when they affect independence or safety.

“People often focus on dizziness itself while overlooking the impact balance problems can have on mobility and confidence. Improving balance can significantly improve quality of life.”

— Krupita Mehta, Registered Physiotherapist

Can Vestibular Physiotherapy Help After a Concussion?

Yes, in many cases.

Dizziness is one of the most common symptoms reported following concussion.

Some individuals experience:

Motion sensitivity

Difficulty focusing

Balance problems

Visual discomfort

Dizziness during physical activity

Vestibular rehabilitation may play an important role in a comprehensive concussion recovery plan when dizziness-related symptoms are present.

How Long Does Recovery Take?

Recovery timelines vary depending on:

The underlying condition

Symptom severity

Overall health

Activity demands

Individual response to treatment

Some patients experience significant improvement relatively quickly, while others require longer rehabilitation programs.

“Successful recovery is usually measured by more than symptom reduction alone. Returning to daily activities safely and confidently is often an equally important goal.”

— Umma Salma, Registered Physiotherapist

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Vertigo Dangerous?

Vertigo itself is not necessarily dangerous, but the loss of balance associated with vertigo can increase fall risk and affect daily activities.

Can Physiotherapy Treat Vertigo?

Many vestibular conditions respond well to specialized vestibular physiotherapy when appropriately assessed.

Why Do I Feel Dizzy When I Turn My Head?

Positional dizziness can occur for several reasons, including vestibular conditions such as BPPV.

Will Exercise Make Dizziness Worse?

Some exercises are specifically designed to help reduce dizziness and improve balance. Recommendations should be individualized.

Do I Need Imaging Before Starting Vestibular Physiotherapy?

Not always. The need for imaging depends on symptoms, medical history, and healthcare provider recommendations.

Final Thoughts

Dizziness, vertigo, and balance issues can affect confidence, independence, and quality of life. With proper assessment and targeted rehabilitation, many vestibular conditions can improve.

Registered Physiotherapists Bhoomika Pathak, Akshita Baidhwan, Krupita Mehta, and Umma Salma highlight the importance of addressing the underlying cause rather than simply managing symptoms. Vestibular physiotherapy can help improve balance, reduce dizziness, and support a return to everyday activities.