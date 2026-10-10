Understanding Vertigo: Vestibular Rehabilitation Helps Address Dizziness and Balance Challenges

Dizziness can feel unsettling and difficult to explain. It may involve lightheadedness, spinning, motion sensitivity, or feeling off-balance. Symptoms can occur when turning the head, rolling over in bed, walking through busy places, or returning to activities after a concussion.
Over time, dizziness can affect driving, exercise, work, confidence, and daily routines. While there are many possible causes, vestibular problems are a common reason for ongoing vertigo, balance issues, and motion sensitivity.
Registered Physiotherapists Bhoomika Pathak, Akshita Baidhwan, Krupita Mehta, and Umma Salma emphasize that understanding the type and cause of dizziness is an important first step toward choosing the right treatment.
What Is Dizziness?
Some people experience:
- Lightheadedness
- Unsteadiness
- A floating sensation
- Feeling off-balance
- Motion sensitivity
- Difficulty focusing while moving
Because dizziness can come from different systems in the body, a proper assessment is important. The cause may involve the inner ear, vision, neck movement, balance system, concussion-related changes, medication effects, blood pressure, or other health concerns.
What Is Vertigo?
Vertigo is a specific type of dizziness. Unlike general lightheadedness, vertigo usually creates the sensation that the person is spinning, the room is spinning, or objects appear to move when they are not actually moving.
Vertigo may last for seconds, minutes, hours, or longer depending on the underlying cause.
- The room is spinning
- You are spinning
- Objects appear to move when they are not actually moving
These symptoms can feel alarming, but they are not uncommon. In many cases, vertigo can be assessed and treated with the right clinical approach.
Many people first notice vertigo when:
- Rolling over in bed
- Looking up
- Bending forward
- Turning their head quickly
These experiences can often feel alarming, but they are not uncommon.
What Causes Dizziness and Vertigo?
There is no single cause of dizziness. Some of the more common vestibular-related causes include:
Some of the more common vestibular causes include:
Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV)
BPPV occurs when tiny crystals within the inner ear move into areas where they should not be. This can cause brief spinning episodes, especially with changes in head position.
Vestibular Neuritis
Vestibular neuritis involves irritation or inflammation affecting the vestibular system. It may cause dizziness, imbalance, nausea, and difficulty tolerating movement.
Labyrinthitis
Labyrinthitis can affect both balance and hearing. Some people may notice dizziness along with hearing changes, ringing, or ear-related symptoms.
Concussion
Dizziness is commonly reported after concussion. Some individuals experience motion sensitivity, balance problems, visual discomfort, difficulty focusing, or dizziness during physical activity. Vestibular rehabilitation may be part of a broader concussion recovery plan. Patients looking for more information can learn about concussion and vestibular rehabilitation therapy in London, Ontario.
Balance Disorders
Some individuals experience balance challenges even when they do not describe their symptoms as vertigo. Because treatment varies depending on the condition, identifying the source of symptoms is important.
Signs That Vestibular Dysfunction May Be Contributing to Your Symptoms
You may benefit from a vestibular assessment if you experience:
- Spinning sensations
- Difficulty turning your head
- Motion sensitivity
- Unsteadiness while walking
- Dizziness in busy environments
- Difficulty concentrating because of dizziness
- Balance concerns
- Recurrent falls or near-falls
“Many patients are surprised to learn that dizziness can often be treated. Understanding exactly when symptoms occur and what triggers them provides valuable information during assessment.”
— Bhoomika Pathak, Registered Physiotherapist
How Can Vestibular Physiotherapy Help?
Vestibular physiotherapy focuses on assessing and treating conditions involving:
- Balance
- Dizziness
- Vertigo
- Motion sensitivity
- Vestibular dysfunction
Treatment aims to improve the body’s ability to process information related to movement and spatial orientation.
Depending on the condition, treatment may involve:
- Vestibular exercises
- Balance training
- Gaze stabilization exercises
- Movement retraining
- Positioning maneuvers
- Activity progression
Not every patient receives the same treatment plan. Recommendations are based on assessment findings and individual goals. For people dealing with recurrent dizziness or spinning sensations, this resource on physiotherapy for vertigo explains how vestibular treatment may help address symptoms such as spinning, imbalance, and head-movement-triggered dizziness.
What Happens During a Vestibular Assessment?
A vestibular assessment often involves a detailed discussion regarding symptoms and triggers.
The physiotherapist may evaluate:
- Symptom history
- Eye movements
- Balance
- Walking mechanics
- Positional testing
- Neck mobility
- Functional activities
The goal is to determine what systems may be contributing to symptoms.
“Dizziness is not a one-size-fits-all condition. Two individuals may describe similar symptoms while requiring completely different treatment approaches.”
— Akshita Baidhwan, Registered Physiotherapist
What Patients Often Overlook
Many people expect dizziness to resolve on its own.
While that sometimes occurs, persistent symptoms may continue affecting:
- Driving
- Exercise
- Work performance
- Confidence
- Social activities
- Travel
At Hope 2 Health Physiotherapy, vestibular rehabilitation programs are designed to address not only dizziness but also the limitations dizziness creates in a person’s day-to-day life.
The goal is not simply reducing symptoms. The goal is helping individuals return to the activities that matter most to them.
Balance Problems Deserve Attention Too
Not everyone experiencing vestibular dysfunction reports spinning sensations.
Some individuals primarily notice:
- Poor balance
- Instability
- Hesitation when walking
- Reduced confidence on stairs
- Increased fear of falling
These concerns are sometimes dismissed as normal aging.
However, balance difficulties deserve assessment, particularly when they affect independence or safety.
“People often focus on dizziness itself while overlooking the impact balance problems can have on mobility and confidence. Improving balance can significantly improve quality of life.”
— Krupita Mehta, Registered Physiotherapist
Can Vestibular Physiotherapy Help After a Concussion?
Yes, in many cases.
Dizziness is one of the most common symptoms reported following concussion.
Some individuals experience:
- Motion sensitivity
- Difficulty focusing
- Balance problems
- Visual discomfort
- Dizziness during physical activity
Vestibular rehabilitation may play an important role in a comprehensive concussion recovery plan when dizziness-related symptoms are present.
How Long Does Recovery Take?
Recovery timelines vary depending on:
- The underlying condition
- Symptom severity
- Overall health
- Activity demands
- Individual response to treatment
Some patients experience significant improvement relatively quickly, while others require longer rehabilitation programs.
“Successful recovery is usually measured by more than symptom reduction alone. Returning to daily activities safely and confidently is often an equally important goal.”
— Umma Salma, Registered Physiotherapist
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Vertigo Dangerous?
Vertigo itself is not necessarily dangerous, but the loss of balance associated with vertigo can increase fall risk and affect daily activities.
Can Physiotherapy Treat Vertigo?
Many vestibular conditions respond well to specialized vestibular physiotherapy when appropriately assessed.
Why Do I Feel Dizzy When I Turn My Head?
Positional dizziness can occur for several reasons, including vestibular conditions such as BPPV.
Will Exercise Make Dizziness Worse?
Some exercises are specifically designed to help reduce dizziness and improve balance. Recommendations should be individualized.
Do I Need Imaging Before Starting Vestibular Physiotherapy?
Not always. The need for imaging depends on symptoms, medical history, and healthcare provider recommendations.
Final Thoughts
Dizziness, vertigo, and balance issues can affect confidence, independence, and quality of life. With proper assessment and targeted rehabilitation, many vestibular conditions can improve.
Registered Physiotherapists Bhoomika Pathak, Akshita Baidhwan, Krupita Mehta, and Umma Salma highlight the importance of addressing the underlying cause rather than simply managing symptoms. Vestibular physiotherapy can help improve balance, reduce dizziness, and support a return to everyday activities.