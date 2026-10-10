Virtustant Passes 2,000 Placements as Zero-Placement-Fee Remote Staffing Model Gains Traction With US Companies

Virtustant has completed more than 2,000 placements with over 1,000 US companies since launching in 2021, building a remote staffing agency around a model that charges clients zero placement fees. The agency connects US companies with bilingual virtual assistants, bookkeepers, marketing specialists, software developers, and other remote professionals across 18 Latin American countries plus South Africa and the Philippines.

The company was founded by Erik Reid and Kevin Wright, brothers-in-law based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Reid, a financial analyst who also ran his own eCommerce business, and Wright, who had built an international education business, set out to build the remote staffing agency they would want to hire from.

“Virtustant was founded on a simple belief: great talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not,” said Kevin Wright, Co-Founder of Virtustant. “Our professionals work remotely from wherever they are based, and there are no fees for candidates to apply or join our talent pool.”

The Virtustant zero placement fee model works differently from traditional staffing. Clients pay a single all-in hourly rate starting at $7 per hour , with payroll and compliance included and zero placement or setup fees. Billing is one weekly invoice per placement, month-to-month. Companies save up to 70% compared with a comparable US hire.

In Virtustant’s H1 2026 placement data (441 placement starts, January to June 2026), median client-side rates by role ranged from $9.00 per hour for dispatchers to $12.41 per hour for SDR/BDR roles, as published in the H1 2026 rate report .

Only the top 1% of applicants make it through Virtustant’s vetting funnel: of every 100 applicants, 22 pass the recruiter screen, 9 pass skills and English testing, 3 reach a live interview, and 1 is hired. Clients receive a shortlist of 3 to 5 vetted candidates within 48 hours of their first call, and a hire can start in 72 hours.

Every placement carries a lifetime replacement guarantee with no time cap. The guarantee has no 90-day limit or expiration window.

Virtustant staffs virtual assistants, executive assistants, customer service representatives, sales development reps, bookkeepers, marketers, designers, and developers. Bilingual virtual assistants who can handle client-facing calls and emails are a common request, given the English proficiency required for client-facing roles.

Virtustant handles contracts, payroll, onboarding, and compliance for the professionals it places, so US companies do not have to manage the paperwork themselves. Professionals work remotely for clients as integrated team members.

Virtustant maintains a 4.9-star rating on G2 based on 70 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot based on 163 reviews. The company operates from its headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, with recruiting operations based in Argentina.

Virtustant ranked No. 661 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, with 517% three-year growth.

Additional information is available at virtustant.com/about-us .