Beltone Asset Management and Amtaar Partner on a Multi-Issuance Real Estate Investment Fund with EGP 2 Billion in Targeted Issuances

Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, and Amtaar Capital have announced their partnership on a multi-issuance real estate investment fund, which is currently under establishment, with total targeted issuances of EGP 2 billion. The fund’s first issuance is expected to range between EGP 500 million and EGP 700 million. Under the structure, Beltone Asset Management will establish and manage the fund and oversee asset selection in line with its investment strategy, while Amtaar Capital will provide the digital platform through which investors can access the investment opportunity for the fund’s first issuance.

The fund will enable investors to invest in real estate fund units through Amtaar Capital’s digital platform, providing an opportunity to invest in income-generating properties without the need to purchase or directly own an entire property. Investors will be able to participate in the fund starting from EGP 1,000. Investors may benefit from rental income generated by the underlying real estate assets, alongside potential capital appreciation, subject to the fund’s investment strategy, performance, and applicable terms and conditions.

Khaled Darwish, CEO of Beltone Asset Management, said: “Real estate investment is an important component of many investors’ portfolios, but direct ownership typically requires significant capital and can lead to concentration in a single asset. Our partnership with Amtaar provides a different route to professionally managed real estate investment, combining Beltone Asset Management’s investment management expertise with Amtaar’s digital access.”

Amr Afifi, Co-Founder and CEO of Amtaar Capital, added: “Our partnership with Beltone Asset Management brings together Amtaar’s digital real estate ecosystem and Beltone Asset Management’s investment management expertise to make real estate investment more accessible to a broader range of investors, while offering a simpler digital experience.”

The partnership reflects the increasing role of digital platforms in broadening access to alternative investment opportunities, bringing together investment management expertise and a digital real estate ecosystem to provide a more accessible route to real estate investment.

About Beltone Asset Management:

Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, is Egypt’s largest independent asset manager and one of the region’s leading investment management firms. Established in 2004, the company manages investments across more than 20 markets in the Middle East and North Africa, delivering innovative investment solutions backed by deep market expertise and a strong commitment to long-term value creation. Supported by a highly experienced investment team with extensive expertise across local and regional markets, Beltone Asset Management follows a disciplined investment approach focused on risk management, sustainable growth, and delivering superior outcomes for institutional and individual investors.

About Beltone Holding

(EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading pan-African group headquartered in Egypt, with operations spanning eight countries across North and Sub-Saharan Africa. Empowering growth across every market it serves, Beltone offers a diversified and integrated platform of businesses including leasing and factoring, mortgage finance, consumer finance, SMEs, microfinance, asset management, securities brokerage, investment banking, private equity, venture capital, data science and AI solutions, as well as HR consultancy, recruitment, talent management, and tailored learning and development programs. Through its digital-led platform, the group provides savings services, and mobile payment solutions, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth across the African continent.

For more information: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations: [email protected]

About Amtaar:

Amtaar is an Egyptian digital platform specializing in fractional real estate investment and is a formally licensed company regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). The platform provides investors with digital access to real estate investment opportunities and aims to broaden access to real estate investment by enabling participation in fractional ownership of income-generating commercial and administrative properties.

For more information: https://amtaar.app/