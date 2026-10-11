Fuselab Creative CEO: 2027’s Real AI Startups Will Look Like Control Rooms

In 2027, the main screen of an artificial intelligence (AI) startup with real customers will stop being where users do the work and become the place where they supervise the AI doing it, predicts Marc Caposino, CEO and founder of Fuselab Creative, a UX and product design firm. The outlook comes as companies set their 2027 product plans and budgets.

AI tools have made it relatively inexpensive to build software that decides and acts on its own. Caposino argues that this has moved the hard problem instead of solving it. Once a product can act on a user’s behalf, the question buyers ask changes.

“The most important button in an AI product next year is the one that says no,” said Caposino. “Founders have shown their AI can act. Next year, customers will want to know who is in charge when it gets something wrong.”

Software has exchanged data through APIs for decades. What is new is AI agents deciding what to do with it. Standards such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which connects AI models to tools and data, and the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol, which lets agents hand tasks to each other, let software act without a person clicking through each step. Some teams now plan products with little or no interface. Caposino agrees the interface shrinks, and argues that what remains becomes the most important part.

“Most of the work will happen out of sight,” said Caposino. “The screen is where a person sees what was done and decides what happens next, or possibly more importantly, presses pause.”

Three shifts to expect in 2027

The app becomes a control room. A supervision screen, as Caposino defines it, has four parts: a live summary of what the AI is doing, the evidence behind each action it proposes, a queue of actions waiting for a person’s approval, and controls to pause the system and roll back what is reversible.

The hard design question, in his view, is which actions reach that queue. If every step asks for approval, people start clicking “approve” without reading, and the safeguard stops working. He calls his answer the reversibility test: can the action be cheaply undone, and does it stay inside the team? An action that fails either question goes to a person. An AI can reorder a task list on its own. It should not delete customer records or send a contract before someone has seen it.

Operations centers have worked this way for decades, with a few people overseeing many automated systems. What is new is building that discipline into a startup’s first product.

Usage replaces the demo. A polished demo takes a team a few days with AI tools, so Caposino predicts investors will treat it as weak evidence. They will ask what happened with real customers: what the AI did, what people approved or overrode, and what had to be rolled back. That record lives on the supervision screen. It puts the weight back on the “viable” in minimum viable product (MVP).

“AI made building the MVP easy,” said Caposino. “In 2027, the expensive part is making it viable.”

Buyers will shop for the off switch. Larger companies, he predicts, will judge AI products by how easily a person can pause, override or reverse them. For high-risk uses such as hiring and credit decisions, regulation points the same way: Article 14 of the EU AI Act requires these systems to let people intervene or halt them “through a ‘stop’ button or a similar procedure.”

“After security, a procurement team’s next question won’t be how much your AI can do on its own,” said Caposino. “It will be how fast they can stop it.”

What founders can do now

Caposino’s advice: list every action the product can take, run each through the reversibility test, and give every action that fails an approval step and a log from the first sprint, while the screens and data flows are still being designed.

About Fuselab Creative

Fuselab Creative is a UX/UI and product design firm founded in 2017 and based in McLean, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. area. The company designs dashboards, data visualization, AI agent interfaces and minimum viable products for startups and enterprise teams in healthcare, finance, government and technology. Its AI agent work focuses on the screens where people monitor, approve and correct what the AI does.