Promo Box Launches Nationwide Online Store for Custom Printed Products

Promo Box Adds Online Store for Faster Ordering of Custom Printed Products

After 18 years of serving Western Washington businesses, the in-house print and graphics shop opens direct online ordering to customers across the U.S.

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 7, 2026 — Promo Box LLC has opened a new online store where customers anywhere in the United States can order standard printed products without requesting a quote. Every order is produced in-house at the company’s Everett facility, the same shop that has handled projects for UW Medicine and Providence.

The new Shop currently includes products such as custom stickers and decals, vinyl banners, yard signs, magnetic vehicle signs, and A-frame sidewalk signs. Customers can select available options and quantities online, submit their artwork, and move into production without starting the order through a phone call or email. Products that do not require installation ship anywhere in the United States. Customers in Everett and the Greater Seattle area can still work directly with the shop on projects that need design consultation or installation.

“A lot of our work still needs a conversation because vehicle wraps, apparel, storefront graphics, and larger branding projects can have a lot of variables,” said Andrey Tsarenko, founder and CEO of Promo Box LLC. “But if somebody needs 250 stickers or a standard banner, they shouldn’t have to email us back and forth just to place that order. We wanted to make the simple jobs simple.”

Custom projects will continue to go through the company’s quote and design process. The store covers products that can be priced and configured consistently, while jobs that depend on installation conditions or multiple production methods are still reviewed by the team first. Keeping production under one roof lets the team control quality and turn orders around quickly when a customer is up against a deadline.

“We’re not trying to put every service into a shopping cart,” Tsarenko said. “If you’re branding five trucks or figuring out the right apparel for a crew, we need to talk to you. But there are plenty of products where the customer knows exactly what they want. For those, ordering online makes a lot more sense.”

The online store is available through the Promo Box website and directly at shop.promoboxllc.com. The company plans to add products as more of its catalog is standardized for online ordering.

About Promo Box

Promo Box is an Everett, Washington-based print, graphics, and branding company founded by Andrey Tsarenko in 2008. The company operates an in-house production facility for vehicle graphics and wraps, apparel printing and embroidery, banners, signs, storefront graphics, printed marketing materials, and promotional products. Promo Box serves businesses throughout Western Washington and now ships products available through its online store nationwide.