New Day Construction Reports Growing Demand for Modern White Kitchens and Larger Remodels in 2026

The Bellevue remodeling contractor reports fewer inquiries for projects under $80,000, while more prospective clients are planning renovations in the $150,000 to $300,000 range.

New Day Construction, a family-owned design-build remodeling contractor based in Bellevue, reports that modern white kitchens with LED lighting are among the most frequently requested designs in its 2026 projects. The company has also seen a shift toward larger renovation budgets among homeowners in the Seattle Eastside area. White cabinetry paired with white countertops has become a recurring choice in the company’s kitchen projects. Homeowners are also incorporating LED lighting into their designs, while higher-end projects may include European-style flat-panel cabinets with integrated pulls.

“A lot of people just go modern. White countertops, white cabinets, and then they add LEDs,” said Sam Brenich, Chief Marketing Officer at New Day Construction.

New Day Construction has also observed a shift in project budgets alongside changing design preferences. The company reports fewer inquiries for renovations costing $80,000 or less compared with previous years. More prospective clients are discussing larger projects in the $150,000 to $300,000 range, including whole-home renovations and remodeling work involving multiple rooms. “The people that used to do projects below $80,000, they’re kind of completely gone,” Brenich said. “It’s mostly people doing bigger projects now.”

Kitchen and bathroom remodeling remain the company’s most requested services, followed by full-home renovations. The larger project budgets do not necessarily reflect higher prices for the same work, but rather the scope of renovations that clients are currently considering.

Cabinet selection is one of the biggest cost variables in kitchen remodeling. Based on the company’s September 2026 estimates, a small kitchen remodel starts at approximately $40,000, a medium-sized kitchen costs around $60,000, and larger projects generally start at $80,000. These figures are planning estimates, with final pricing depending on the project scope and material selections. For a kitchen remodel estimated at $60,000, cabinetry alone may account for $20,000 to $25,000. Semi-custom cabinets can cost approximately $20,000, while fully custom cabinetry may reach $50,000 to $60,000. High-end European-style cabinets with flat panels and integrated pulls can cost as much as $80,000 for the cabinetry alone, depending on the design.

The company also reports that homeowners sometimes expand their remodeling plans after updating their kitchens and bathrooms. New finishes can make adjacent rooms look dated by comparison, prompting clients to consider coordinated flooring, cabinetry, and other design changes throughout the home.

New Day Construction recommends evaluating material selections and the overall renovation scope before establishing a final project budget. Homeowners can learn more about the company’s remodeling services and request a free estimate at newdayconstruction.co.

About New Day Construction

New Day Construction is a family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Bellevue, the Eastside, and the Greater Seattle area. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, home additions, ADU construction, custom homes, and siding replacement.

New Day Construction is fully licensed, insured, and bonded and operates under Washington State contractor license NEWDADC823QR. The company serves homeowners across 39 communities throughout the Eastside and Greater Seattle region.

Locations:

Bellevue Showroom: 1850 130th Ave NE #1, Bellevue, WA 98005

Kirkland Office: 15021 116th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

Lake Stevens Office: 11811 20th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Mukilteo Office: 8490 WA-525, Mukilteo, WA 98275