Hypnova Launches AI-Personalized Hypnosis App With a Free Library of More Than 300 Sessions

Hypnova Aims to Make Hypnosis More Accessible

Hypnotherapy has a growing body of research behind it, yet access to in-person practitioners can be limited by cost, availability, scheduling, and travel. Hypnova, a wellness app developed by California-based Zentient AI, LLC, aims to address some of these barriers by combining a free library of hypnosis sessions with AI-generated sessions tailored to individual goals.

Founded in 2024 by co-founders Kevin Crabbe and Naomi Zakimi, Hypnova has launched on iPhone, with an Android version coming soon. The app offers more than 300 pre-recorded sessions across 12 categories, including sleep, stress and anxiety, habits, chronic pain, and confidence. Every session in the library is free to access, with unlimited replays and no subscription required to unlock pre-recorded content.

The company reports that Hypnova has already received tens of thousands of listens since launch. Its approach centers on making guided hypnosis more convenient and private while offering users a choice between general library sessions and personalized content.

“Hypnotherapy has decades of clinical evidence behind it, but almost nobody can get it. We built Hypnova to close the gap between what the research supports and what people can actually access,” said Kevin Crabbe, co-founder of Hypnova.

Addressing the Barriers to In-Person Hypnotherapy

Traditional in-person hypnotherapy can involve substantial expense and logistical planning. According to the company, individual sessions may cost approximately $150 to $300 per hour, while access to trained practitioners varies by location and availability. Finding an appointment, travelling to a provider, and discussing personal concerns in person can also present practical barriers for some people.

At the same time, consumers increasingly use mobile applications for relaxation, personal development, and everyday wellness routines. Market research firm Global Market Insights has estimated that the mental health apps market was valued at approximately $8.2 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $40.9 billion by 2035. Market estimates vary according to how the category is defined, but the figures illustrate the commercial interest in app-based wellness services.

Hypnova positions itself within this landscape as a mobile option for people interested in guided hypnosis. Rather than requiring appointments, the app allows users to listen privately on their own schedules. The company describes the product as a wellness and self-improvement app, not a medical treatment or a replacement for professional care.

“We are not claiming to replace clinical hypnotherapy. If you can get a real practitioner, go. We’re trying to help the people who can’t, which is nearly everyone,” Crabbe said.

A Free Library With No Paywall for Pre-Recorded Sessions

A central feature of Hypnova is its decision to make its entire pre-recorded library available for free. The library contains more than 300 sessions organized into 12 categories, allowing users to explore different topics without paying to unlock individual recordings or committing to a subscription.

Users can replay library sessions without a stated usage limit, and the collection is designed to continue growing. The app also allows users to combine sessions into playlists, making it possible to organize listening around personal preferences and routines.

This model distinguishes Hypnova from services that place pre-recorded libraries behind paid subscriptions. The company identifies Reveri, HypnoBox, Hypnozio, and Subconsciously as competitors with different approaches to accessing their content. Hypnova’s stated model is to keep its existing pre-recorded library free and charge only for custom sessions.

The distinction is intended to let users explore the app before deciding whether personalized content is useful to them.

AI Creates Sessions Around Individual Goals

In addition to the free library, Hypnova offers custom sessions generated through an AI-assisted process. Users describe what they want to focus on in a short chat, select a session length, choose an AI voice and soundscape, and receive a session written and narrated for their stated situation.

For example, someone working on a personal goal related to smoking habits might describe experiencing cravings after meals or with morning coffee. Hypnova can use that context to generate a session that reflects the user’s described circumstances rather than relying solely on a general recording.

The company says its generated sessions follow a structure used in hypnotherapy: induction, deepening, suggestion, and emergence. These stages provide a framework for guiding the listening experience, from settling into the session through its closing phase.

All narration is delivered through AI voices rather than recordings made by human narrators. Users can listen privately without booking an appointment or travelling to a location. Custom sessions are the only part of the app for which Hypnova charges.

The company does not claim that its own AI-generated sessions have been clinically tested or proven. Its focus is on providing a convenient wellness experience that users can access on their phones.

Designed to Complement Professional Practitioners

Hypnova says its long-term vision includes working alongside hypnotherapists rather than competing with or replacing them. The company plans to explore ways for practitioners to use the platform as a tool and to help connect users who want in-person support with professionals.

That distinction is central to how the company describes its role in the broader wellness landscape. A mobile app offers convenience and privacy, but it does not provide the same experience as working directly with a qualified practitioner. Hypnova presents its library and personalized sessions as accessible options for relaxation and self-improvement, while recognizing the continuing role of in-person professional services.

The approach also reflects a wider shift toward digital tools that let consumers explore wellness activities on their own schedules. For Hypnova, the immediate focus is making its library accessible and giving users the option to create sessions around goals they choose to describe.

Availability and Next Steps

Hypnova is currently available for iPhone through the Apple App Store. An Android version is planned and described by the company as coming soon. Additional information about the app, its session library, and its features is available through the official website at hypnova.ai .

The company also maintains a press kit at hypnova.ai/press . Kevin Crabbe and Naomi Zakimi are available for interviews about the product, its development, and the company’s approach to making guided hypnosis more accessible through mobile technology.

As Hypnova develops, its model combines two approaches: free access to a growing library of general sessions and paid AI-generated content tailored to individual descriptions. The company aims to make guided hypnosis easier to explore while maintaining a clear distinction between a wellness app and professional clinical care.

About Hypnova

Hypnova is a guided hypnosis and wellness app developed by Zentient AI, LLC, a California company founded in 2024 by Kevin Crabbe and Naomi Zakimi. Available on iPhone, the app offers more than 300 free pre-recorded sessions across 12 categories, alongside paid custom sessions created and narrated with AI based on users’ stated goals. Hypnova is designed for relaxation and self-improvement and is not a medical treatment.

Learn more at hypnova.ai or contact the team at [email protected] . The app is available through the Apple App Store .