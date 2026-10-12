Holafly named best-value travel eSIM in seven-provider comparison published by Mobile Marketing Magazine

When travellers go abroad, they have enough to think about, from accommodation and transport to everything they want to do once they arrive. Getting an eSIM should be simple and give them peace of mind throughout the trip, without having to sort through dozens of providers to find the right plan. A recent comparison by Mobile Marketing Magazine did the job for them, examining seven providers for an 11-day trip to Morocco and naming Holafly the best-value choice.

The study compared unlimited data plans by looking at what a traveller would need to buy to stay online for all 11 days in Morocco: Holafly and Yesim both offered plans that matched the trip exactly, with Yesim’s costing around 5% more. Ubigi came close to Holafly on price, but its plan lasted 15 days, leaving four paid-for days unused. Airalo and aloSIM required two separate plans to cover the full stay.

For the Morocco itinerary, Holafly cost 43% less than the most expensive option in the comparison. The result shows how the length of a package, and sometimes the need to buy another one, can affect both the experience and the final bill.

Saily’s plan also included four days beyond the trip, while Jetpac’s included three. The comparison used prices and plan details collected from provider websites in September 2026, so the ranking reflects what a traveller would have paid for this particular itinerary at that point in time.

Price and duration were only part of the assessment; other benefits can make a difference during a trip. Saily and Yesim include a built-in VPN, while Holafly and Jetpac offer different forms of backup data. Holafly provides 1 GB every 30 days in eligible destinations while its eSIM remains installed, and Jetpac offers access to Maps, Uber, Grab and WhatsApp.

Travellers can top up an active plan with Airalo or Saily using the same eSIM. With Holafly, they can also add a new plan to the eSIM already on their phone without installing another one. Holafly had the longest refund request window, at up to six months subject to its policy, compared with 30 days for the next-longest window.

An 11-day stay in Morocco is only one scenario, so the results identify the best value for this trip rather than for every traveller. They do offer a useful way to choose: start with the dates of the trip, work out what it takes to cover every day, and then consider which additional features matter most.