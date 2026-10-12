Echo7 Launches AI Platform That Turns Business Knowledge and Data into Action

Echo7 today announces the launch of its artificial intelligence platform, enabling businesses to create custom assistants grounded in their own content, connected to their data and able to perform tasks across business systems and external services.

Many businesses face similar challenges: technicians search manuals for the right page, customers wait for answers already documented, and teams manually transfer information between applications. Meanwhile, performance data is spread across CRM, ERP, order management and accounting systems.

In one platform, Echo7 brings content retrieval, data analysis and process automation together, for both customer-facing services and internal operations.

Businesses upload manuals, procedures and other documents, or import website content. Echo7 processes and indexes this material so the assistant answers from information supplied by the organisation. Source documents are not retained after processing, only the structured data needed to respond.

The assistant can act as a first point of contact for website enquiries, answer product and pricing questions, and manage appointment bookings. Internally, it helps field technicians, customer service teams and operational staff find instructions and complete everyday tasks. It is available through web interfaces, dashboards and APIs, with configurable messaging and email connections.

Echo7 integrates with CRM, ERP, accounting and other business systems, so users can analyse data through simple natural-language requests.

A manager can ask, “What was our revenue for the quarter?”, “Create a bar chart showing service jobs by severity level” or “Show our London customers on a map”, and receive answers, tables, charts or maps, depending on the data and integrations available.

This puts business information within reach of people who do not use analytics tools or query languages, helping teams understand performance, identify priorities and make better-informed decisions.

Integrations connect the assistant to existing business systems and external services, so businesses build on current investments rather than migrating to a single solution.

AI agents perform specific tasks through these connections, such as retrieving information, creating orders, updating records or submitting requests, within configured permissions.

Workflows automate processes, coordinate tasks and involve people when needed, all through a visual no-code editor.

For example, a field technician diagnosing a fault can ask Echo7 for guidance based on the equipment’s documentation. A workflow can then update the service record in the CRM, order a replacement part and pass the details to the accounting system, involving a person wherever confirmation is required.

“Most businesses have already chosen the tools they use to manage their day-to-day operations, and they should not have to change them to benefit from artificial intelligence,” said Joe Burnell, Business Development Director at Echo7. “We developed Echo7 to fit the way a business already works, enabling the assistant not only to answer questions but also to get tasks done.”

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) turns handwritten notes, job sheets, delivery notes, orders, invoices and voice memos into structured data that feeds business systems through integrations and workflows, reducing manual data entry by up to 100% in automated workflows and freeing time for higher-value work.

Echo7 is also launching a programme for agencies and technology partners to resell the platform or offer it under their own brand, adding AI assistance, data analysis and automation to their portfolios.

For organisations with specific data residency and infrastructure requirements, an on-premise Enterprise edition, planned for the end of 2026, can be deployed in the organisation’s own data centre, behind its firewall.

The Echo7 platform is available now, with pricing based on the number of assistants deployed. An AI assistant trial is available through the company’s website.

About Echo7

Echo7 is an AI platform that transforms business content into a custom, actionable virtual assistant that fits around the tools a business already runs on.

Learn more at echo7.ai