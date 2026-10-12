AJ Auto Highlights Specialist Mobile Key Replacement Support for Modern Jaguar Land Rover Vehicles

AJ Auto – JLR Key Specialist provides dedicated mobile Jaguar Land Rover key replacement services across London, the South West and South Wales, supporting owners of newer smart-key and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) equipped models as well as previous-generation vehicles. The service, available across London, Reading, Oxford, Swindon, Bristol, Bath, Cardiff and Newport, covers replacement keys, spare key programming and all-keys-lost recovery carried out at the customer’s home, workplace or vehicle location.

Modern Jaguar Land Rover key systems are considerably more complex than earlier remote-key designs. AJ Auto’s specialist experience covers modern smart-key systems and newer UWB-equipped vehicles. AJ Auto’s technicians focus specifically on Jaguar Land Rover platforms, providing the vehicle-specific knowledge required to work with these systems. The service extends to models including Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Evoque, Velar and Jaguar vehicles, with technicians attending customers directly rather than requiring a workshop visit.

Coverage includes support for Land Rover key replacement, addressing both current and older-generation key systems used across the Land Rover range.

AJ Auto also provides Range Rover key replacement, covering smart-key and spare-key programming for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models. Same-day appointments are available where scheduling permits.

For customers in the capital, AJ Auto provides Land Rover key replacement in London coverage, attending vehicles across the city without requiring owners to travel to a fixed location.

AJ Jama, Director of AJ Auto – JLR Key Specialist, said: “Modern Jaguar Land Rover key systems are considerably more sophisticated than traditional remote keys. Our focus is specifically on JLR vehicles, which allows us to work with newer smart-key systems and provide customers with a specialist mobile alternative when they need a replacement or spare key.”

AJ Auto operates as an independent specialist and is not affiliated with, authorised by or endorsed by Jaguar Land Rover; its references to Range Rover and other models describe the vehicles and key systems with which it works.

About AJ Auto – JLR Key Specialist

AJ Auto – JLR Key Specialist is a UK mobile specialist providing Jaguar Land Rover key replacement, spare key programming, all-keys-lost recovery and advanced smart-key services. The business specialises specifically in Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and provides mobile services across London, the South West and South Wales.