DLegal Law Office Makes More Legal Services Available at Fixed Fees

DLegal Law Office has expanded its fixed-fee pricing structure to cover more than 150 pricing options, giving clients in Calgary and across Alberta a predetermined professional fee for eligible legal services. The expansion applies across the firm’s core practice areas and is intended to reduce the uncertainty associated with hourly billing.

The expanded flat-rate model spans business and corporate law, real estate, family law, wills and estate planning, employment law, notary services, and immigration law. Clients working with DLegal’s wills and estate lawyers can review flat rates for wills, enduring powers of attorney and personal directives, including packages for individuals and couples.

DLegal Law Office operates without billable-hour targets. Its lawyers carefully manage their time and costs to support accessible and predictable fees. The complete list of predetermined rates is published on the firm’s fees page, where clients can review pricing for eligible services across the firm’s practice areas before starting a legal matter.

The published rates are subject to service-specific conditions and exclusions. Flat fees exclude GST, and additional charges may apply for disbursements, rush work, extra services or complex matters, depending on the service. For some family law agreements, the flat rate covers the first draft and excludes revisions and negotiations. Individuals and businesses working with DLegal Law Office can review the applicable scope and exclusions alongside the rate when budgeting for their matter.

About DLegal Law Office

DLegal Law Office provides accessible and cordial legal support for individuals, families, and businesses. Its lawyers assist with real estate, wills and estates, family law, business and commercial matters, employment law, and immigration.

DLegal Law Office offers transparent pricing, including flat rates for many of its services, and its lawyers are committed to providing clear communication. From the first conversation to the completion of a matter, the firm’s goal is to make the legal process easier to understand and give clients confidence in every step. The firm is proud to be a part of its clients’ support system and promises to approach their needs with empathy and discretion every time.