Orbit Aluminum Industries Ramps Up Capacity in 2026 With USD 200 Million Aqaba Investment

Orbit Aluminum Industries ramped up its aluminum production capacity in 2026 through a USD 200 million investment across two sites in Aqaba, Jordan. The investment covers aluminum recycling and slab casting at a 60-acre site in the South Industrial Complex, and rolling, coil coating and paint production at a new 110-acre expansion in the Aqaba International Industrial Estate.

“Our focus is on supplying coil that meets manufacturers’ specifications, with control over recycling, casting, rolling and coating. The investment in Aqaba supports that work across both sites,” said Mumtaz Daaboul, CEO of Orbit Aluminum Industries.

The project is being delivered in two phases that together are expected to create 640 local jobs in Aqaba, with roughly 240 positions planned in the first phase and 400 more in the second. The mill draws on both internal and purchased scrap, including used beverage cans, extrusion offcuts, and coil and painted material. It is designed for 60,000 tons per year of hot and cold rolled coil and 30,000 tons per year of coated coil.

The site produces rolled aluminum coil in 1xxx, 3xxx and 5xxx series alloys, from 0.20 to 2.00 mm thick and up to 1650 mm wide, with coil weights of up to 10 tonnes. Its prepainted aluminum coil line applies PVDF, PUPA, HDPE, PE, PU, epoxy, acrylic and epoxy-PE coating systems, with RAL and custom color matching available per order. Select coated coil, including a 3105 substrate with PUPA coating, can achieve roughly 75% recycled content, confirmed per order and traceable to the cast batch. Material certificates accompany every batch, with products made to ASTM or EN standards depending on the destination market.

Orbit Aluminum Industries holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications and has registered an Environmental Product Declaration for its coated aluminum coil in the International EPD System under EPD-IES-0022694:001, developed to ISO 14025 and PCR 2019:14 and valid until August 10, 2031. The Aqaba site also runs a rooftop solar PV plant commissioned in January 2021. Redeemed I-REC certificates verified 1,671.51 MWh of on-site solar electricity for self-consumption in 2025.

Coil produced at the mill supplies manufacturers of rolling shutters, roofing, gutters and downspouts, aluminum composite panels, cladding, signage, license plates, and truck and trailer panels across the Middle East, Europe and North America. Shipments from Aqaba reach European ports in five to 13 days and United States ports in around 25 days.

About Orbit Aluminum Industries

Orbit Aluminum Industries is an aluminum coil manufacturer based in Aqaba, Jordan, operating since 1976. The company recycles, casts, rolls and coil-coats aluminum, producing prepainted and mill-finish coil from 0.20 to 2.00 mm thick and up to 1650 mm wide. Coating systems include PVDF, PUPA, HDPE and PE, with RAL and custom color matching. Production is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, and material certificates ship with every batch. Orbit supplies manufacturers in Europe, North America, and worldwide.