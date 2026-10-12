Nevada Startup Deviant Cocktail Club Launches Licensed Craft Cocktail and Zero-Proof Subscription Experience

Deviant Cocktail Club, a Nevada-based direct-to-consumer cocktail and zero-proof experience company, has launched its subscription model following the completion of the licensing and manufacturing infrastructure required to produce and ship its products. Founded by longtime bartender and entrepreneur Jordan Raulston, the company combines original recipes, specialty ingredient manufacturing, and guided at-home preparation in a monthly experience designed for drinkers and non-drinkers.

Agave After Hours Introduces the Monthly Concept

Agave After Hours introduces customers to Deviant’s subscription model through three original tequila-based cocktail recipes and the specialty ingredients needed to prepare 12 drinks. The format reduces the need to purchase full-size bottles of every syrup, garnish, bitter, or other specialty ingredient required by individual recipes.

The company plans to introduce new recipes, ingredients, and themes with each monthly release rather than repeatedly shipping the same assortment.

The concept emphasizes participation as much as the finished drink. Customers can learn preparation techniques, explore unfamiliar flavor combinations, and share the results with friends and family.

Deviant’s goal is to make staying home an intentional social experience. Its subscription model combines the convenience of a curated delivery with the opportunity to learn a skill and create something independently.

Licensed Manufacturing Sets the Company Apart

A defining feature of Deviant Cocktail Club is its status as a licensed food manufacturer. Unlike cocktail-kit businesses that primarily assemble commercially available products, Deviant can manufacture selected components, including simple syrups, dehydrated fruits, garnishes, bitters, and other specialty cocktail ingredients.

The company can also portion or repackage approved products where permitted. These capabilities give Deviant greater control over flavor development, presentation, customization, and production planning.

Operating under Current Good Manufacturing Practices, commonly known as cGMP, the company follows a framework intended to support consistent manufacturing processes and appropriate product handling.

Completing the necessary licensing and manufacturing infrastructure was an important step toward launching the subscription service. It allows Deviant to develop original components alongside its recipes instead of relying entirely on third-party products.

This integrated approach supports the company’s plans to expand its offerings while maintaining a consistent relationship between recipe development, ingredient production, and the customer experience.

Two Product Lines Serve Different Preferences

Deviant offers two distinct experiences: The DEVIANT and The ALIBI.

The DEVIANT is designed for customers who supply the featured alcoholic spirit themselves. The ALIBI provides a zero-proof alternative that includes a full-size zero-proof spirit and is designed to remain alcohol-free, including in its bitters.

Offering both options makes zero-proof drinks part of the company’s core business model rather than a secondary alternative. Both experiences feature original recipes, portioned specialty ingredients, and guided preparation, while allowing customers to choose the format that suits their preferences.

The approach reflects a broader view of hospitality: people can share a memorable social occasion without necessarily consuming the same type of drink. By developing both product lines intentionally, Deviant aims to serve a wider range of households and gatherings.

Entrepreneurship Competitions Mark Key Milestones

Before launching its subscription service, Deviant gained recognition through several entrepreneurship competitions in Nevada. The company took first place at Launch Nevada and won the Sontag Entrepreneurship Competition, helping establish its position within the state’s startup community.

It was also selected as a Top Ten Finalist at Reno Startup Week’s regional Startup World Cup competition from more than 75 applicants. The event brought Deviant alongside technology and innovation ventures, including companies that had already raised millions of dollars.

The recognition highlighted the company’s distinct position in a startup environment often associated with technology businesses. Deviant combines physical product development and food manufacturing with a direct-to-consumer subscription model.

The University of Nevada, Reno documented the Sontag competition in its 2026 competition recap . The company also received coverage from Reno News & Review .

These milestones reflect Raulston’s transition from bartending and mixed martial arts to entrepreneurship. Bartending initially provided the income and schedule flexibility needed to pursue fighting. Later, returning to school helped her explore opportunities beyond hospitality employment and revisit the business idea she first developed in 2018.

A Bartender’s Observation Inspired the Brand

Deviant Cocktail Club began with an idea Raulston first had in 2018 while working behind the bar. After watching a fellow bartender become frustrated when a guest asked how to recreate one of his cocktails at home, Raulston saw the interaction differently.

“If someone loves something I created enough to want to recreate it at home, what an honor,” Raulston said.

Bartending had originally entered Raulston’s life as a way to financially support her pursuit of mixed martial arts, but over time it became the foundation for an entirely different path. Years behind the bar gave her the experience in recipe development, hospitality, and customer behavior that would eventually shape Deviant Cocktail Club.

The idea remained with her as her life continued to change. Raulston returned to school while continuing to work and later began building Deviant into a licensed food manufacturing and subscription business. Along the way, she lost both of her parents—experiences that strengthened her determination to make something meaningful from the opportunities and sacrifices that helped shape her life.

“My parents worked too hard to give me opportunities for me to let their sacrifices go in vain,” she said.

The name Deviant reflects that journey. Rather than following a traditional path, Raulston’s experiences across mixed martial arts, bartending, education, and entrepreneurship ultimately became interconnected pieces of the business she is building today. The brand is rooted in the idea that taking an unconventional route can sometimes lead exactly where you are supposed to go.

Building a Hospitality Brand Beyond the Box

With Agave After Hours scheduled to ship in November 2026, Deviant is launching a monthly experience featuring original recipes, specialty ingredients, and both alcoholic and zero-proof options. Members can also vote on upcoming box selections, helping shape future releases.

Beyond its subscription model, the company aims to build an experience-driven hospitality brand centered on creativity, discovery, and shared occasions. Its mission reflects Raulston’s founding philosophy: encouraging people to explore new experiences and defy the ordinary.

About Deviant Cocktail Club

Deviant Cocktail Club is a Nevada-based direct-to-consumer cocktail and zero-proof experience company and licensed food manufacturer founded by longtime bartender and entrepreneur Jordan Raulston. Its monthly subscription features three original cocktail recipes and portioned specialty ingredients designed to make 12 drinks. The DEVIANT allows customers to supply the featured alcoholic spirit, while The ALIBI offers a zero-proof experience with a full-size zero-proof spirit and alcohol-free ingredients. Deviant manufactures selected cocktail components, including syrups, dehydrated fruits, garnishes, and bitters. The company has won Launch Nevada and the Sontag Entrepreneurship Competition and was named a Top Ten Finalist in Reno Startup Week’s regional Startup World Cup competition. Its first subscription box, Agave After Hours, features three original tequila-based cocktail experiences and is scheduled to ship in November 2026.

Readers can explore the company’s products and upcoming collections at deviantcocktailclub.com . They can follow new releases and behind the scenes developments on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok . Raulston also shares her professional journey on LinkedIn . Business inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .