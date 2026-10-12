Vintage Mill Werks Launches Handmade Solid Wood Bathroom Vanities

Vintage Mill Werks introduced a line of handmade solid wood bathroom vanities on October 1, 2026, expanding its custom furniture offering to the bathroom category. The vanities are handcrafted in Southern California and made to order, with multiple designs, size options and custom sizing available to fit individual bathroom layouts.

The launch includes several designs built from Oak, reclaimed Pine and old growth Douglas Fir, with custom dimensions and finish options available by request. The full assortment can be reviewed on the Bathroom Vanities page. Custom requests are confirmed by email before ordering, using the product name, desired dimensions, finish preference and any plumbing or layout notes.

Among the featured models, the Lido 60″ Double Vanity is built from 100% solid wood and includes three center drawers and two side cabinets, each with an adjustable shelf. The J Town 60″ Double Vanity offers four large pull-out drawers in the same solid wood construction. Both 60-inch models measure 60 inches wide by 22 inches deep by 33 inches high and are available with a wood top or no top; stone tops, sinks, faucets and plumbing fixtures are not included. Custom sizing and modifications to either design are available by request.

Delivery of the vanities is handled through two options. Standard shipping within the United States provides curbside delivery with liftgate service, while a White Glove delivery option includes placement in the room and removal of packaging materials.

“A bathroom’s layout shapes the choice of vanity, from its dimensions to how the storage is arranged,” said Carrie Renee Mckenzie, Director of Design at Vintage Mill Werks. “Our approach brings those practical decisions together with the wood and finish choices for each piece.”

The J Town range also has 48-inch single and 72-inch double vanity sizes, while Lido offers a 72-inch double vanity and a 48-inch single vanity by request. Natural wood grain, tone and texture vary because each piece is made to order.

About Vintage Mill Werks

Vintage Mill Werks designs and hand-crafts custom solid wood furniture from premium Oak, reclaimed Pine and old growth Douglas Fir.