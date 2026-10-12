Kwino Ecolux Launches the PIDDEL Home Urinal System to Help Households End Bathroom Splash and the Seat-Up Standoff

Kwino Ecolux, LLC, a home and bathroom innovation company based in Weston, Florida, launches PIDDEL, a Home Urinal System built to solve one of the most common problems in shared homes: splash on the seat and floor, and the daily debate over who left the seat up. PIDDEL comes in two sizes, PIDDEL Soul and PIDDEL Pro, and is available to reserve now, with shipping starting October 27, at Kwino.com .

A small problem that shows up every day

In homes where people share a bathroom, the same issues come up again and again. The seat gets left up. Drops land on the rim, the seat, and the floor. Then someone has to clean it, and it is often not the person who made the mess.

It is a familiar debate between spouses, parents and teens, and siblings. For many parents of tween and teen boys, the issue is not aim. It is the splash. Guest bathrooms bring the same problem, with hosts cleaning before visitors arrive, after they leave, and sometimes in between.

Until now, most homes have had few good options. A wall-mounted urinal means plumbing work and a remodel. A travel bottle is not made for daily use at home. PIDDEL was designed to fill that gap.

How PIDDEL works

PIDDEL is a compact, height-adjustable, standing urinal made for the home. It sits next to the toilet a household already has and connects to the toilet tank and bowl with two tubes that come in the box, preassembled. One tube draws rinse water from the tank. The other drains into the bowl. There is no plumber, no wall to open, and no remodel. Because no plumbing is changed, it typically needs no building permit or HOA approval.

The system is designed to keep splash inside its basin and off the seat and floor. A standing user never has to touch or lift the toilet seat, so the seat stays down for the next person.

Key details include:

A slim design just 7.5 inches wide, narrower than a sheet of printer paper

Fits in as little as 15 inches of space beside the toilet

An adjustable-height stand

A rechargeable battery that runs at least eight days on a full charge, with a charger included

Uses about 8 ounces of water per rinse

Sets up in under 15 minutes for most people, using the one tool included in the box

PIDDEL works with most toilets that have a water tank. The current model is not designed for tankless or wall-mounted flushometer toilets.

One system, two sizes

PIDDEL Soul and PIDDEL Pro use the same system and the same simple setup. The difference is basin size. PIDDEL Soul holds 1 liter and is sized for boys and smaller-framed users. PIDDEL Pro holds 1.75 liters and is sized for full-size adult users.

Households can choose the size that fits who will use it most. Many homes may place one in each bathroom they share every day and another in the guest bath.

“Every home has a bathroom conversation nobody wants to have: the seat, the splash, and who cleans it up. As a biomedical engineer, I saw a design problem that nobody had solved, so I set out to solve it,” said Jean C. Chery, known as “Mr. Piddel,” Founder and CEO of Kwino Ecolux, LLC. “We built PIDDEL so that conversation can finally end. It stands next to the toilet you already own, it sets up in minutes, and it brings a little peace and dignity back to the bathroom everyone shares.”

Mr. Piddel added, “The reality is this: it’s not the aim, it’s the splash. We made it height-adjustable and offered two sizes so everyone in the house can use the same system and leave the bathroom clean for the next person.”

Availability

PIDDEL Soul is priced at $249 and PIDDEL Pro at $299 when purchased directly from Kwino Ecolux. PIDDEL is patent pending. Both models are available to reserve now at Kwino.com, and shipping starts on October 27.

About Kwino Ecolux

Kwino Ecolux, LLC is a home-innovation company dedicated to creating smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable solutions for everyday living. Based in Weston, Florida, Kwino develops practical bathroom products that promote dignity, cleanliness, convenience, and everyday usability. Its flagship product line, PIDDEL, offers innovative, patent-pending, compact, height-adjustable Home Urinal Systems for private and shared bathrooms. Kwino designed PIDDEL to work with the homes people already have. It installs beside most existing toilets without permanent plumbing modifications or expensive renovations. It is the small bathroom upgrade that makes a big difference.