Encore Construction Expands Western Washington Presence With Three New Offices

The family-owned restoration company now has five Western Washington offices and brings 24/7 emergency response closer to homeowners in Seattle, Bellevue, and Bellingham.

ARLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 12, 2026 — Encore Construction, a family-owned restoration company serving Western Washington, has added three offices in Seattle, Bellevue, and Bellingham. The expansion brings the company’s total to five locations, including its main office in Arlington and an existing office in Mountlake Terrace.

The new locations establish an additional physical presence in King and Whatcom counties, where Encore already provides water damage restoration and reconstruction services. The company has served homeowners and commercial property owners throughout these areas, and the offices give customers additional local points of contact for restoration projects. For homeowners dealing with a burst pipe, appliance leak, or flooding, getting professional help early can limit further damage. Water can spread beneath flooring and into wall cavities before the full extent becomes visible. Encore provides 24/7 emergency response, with crews equipped to assess affected materials and begin water mitigation when needed.

Encore’s restoration services remain consistent across all five locations. The company performs water mitigation, contents packout and storage, and full reconstruction through its own crews rather than handing different stages of a project to subcontractors. Homeowners can continue working with the same company from the initial inspection through completed repairs. The additional offices also extend access to Encore’s existing customer support services. The company offers free on-site inspections for water damage, mold, fire, and biohazard incidents. Its in-house insurance team prepares damage documentation and coordinates with insurance adjusters, while belongings removed during restoration projects can be stored at Encore’s 13,000-square-foot facility in Arlington.

The Seattle, Bellevue, and Bellingham locations are now listed on the company’s official website, along with its existing Arlington and Mountlake Terrace offices.

New Encore Construction Offices

Seattle, WA

221 1st Ave W, Suite 200

Seattle, WA 98119

Bellevue, WA

2018 156th Ave NE, Building F, Suite 100

Bellevue, WA 98007

Bellingham, WA

2219 Rimland Dr, Suite 301

Bellingham, WA 98226

Existing Encore Construction Offices

Arlington, WA (Main Office and Storage Facility)

20611 67th Ave NE, Unit C

Arlington, WA 98223

Mountlake Terrace, WA

6405 218th St SW, Unit 100-A

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

About Encore Construction

Encore Construction is a locally owned, family-run restoration company serving residential and commercial clients across Skagit, Snohomish, King, Whatcom, and Island counties in Washington. Founded in 2015, the company provides water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage restoration, and biohazard cleanup. Encore handles the entire process with its own crews, from emergency mitigation and contents packout to full reconstruction, without relying on subcontractors. The company operates a 13,000-square-foot storage warehouse and has an in-house team that manages insurance claim documentation and coordination. Encore Construction holds an active Washington general contractor registration (ENCORCL857K6), with $1 million in general liability insurance coverage. The company offers free on-site inspections and responds to restoration emergencies 24/7. Learn more at encorerestore.com.