New Jersey Real Estate Appraisal Group Highlights When Online Home Estimates Fall Short for Important Property Decisions

New Jersey Real Estate Appraisal Group (NJREAG), an independent residential real estate appraisal firm serving clients throughout New Jersey, is highlighting the limitations of automated online home-value estimates when property values affect important legal, financial, and real estate decisions.

Drawing on nearly three decades of experience, the firm is sharing guidance to help homeowners and professionals recognize when an online estimate may not provide the evidence needed to support an important property valuation.

For someone curious about what their home might sell for, an online estimate can be a useful starting point. The situation changes when property value becomes part of an estate settlement, divorce, property tax appeal, or legal proceeding.

An executor settling an estate may need to establish what a property was worth on the date of death, rather than its estimated value today. A divorcing couple negotiating a property buyout may need an independent valuation that both parties can examine. A homeowner challenging a property tax assessment may need market evidence relevant to a specific valuation date.

In these situations, obtaining a number is only part of the process. Understanding how that number was determined, and whether it is supported by the property and relevant market evidence, becomes equally important.

“An online estimate can be a useful starting point, but when property value affects an important legal or financial decision, the question becomes whether the value is supported by the property, the market, and the relevant evidence,” said Alek Petreski, founder of NJREAG and a New Jersey State-Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser.

Why an online estimate may not tell the complete story

Automated valuation models (AVMs) use available property records, comparable sales, and market data to generate estimated values. While these tools can process information quickly, they may not fully account for characteristics that influence how buyers respond to an individual property.

Two houses can appear similar in public records while competing very differently in the marketplace. Renovations, deferred maintenance, workmanship, functional layout, physical condition, and location influences can all affect market value.

Illustrative comparison: Similar property records may conceal differences in condition, improvements, maintenance, and market appeal.

NJREAG’s appraisal process involves examining these property-specific factors alongside relevant comparable sales and market conditions. Depending on the assignment, this may include an on-site inspection, historical property information, and analysis of the market as of a particular effective date.

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Petreski described a recent estate-related appraisal assignment that illustrates the distinction.

The firm was retained to appraise a property for which an automated home-value estimate had previously been used as a reference. After inspecting the property and analyzing its condition, characteristics, and relevant comparable sales, NJREAG developed an opinion of value that differed materially from the online estimate.

The example does not suggest that every automated estimate is inaccurate. Rather, it demonstrates why an estimate based on available property data and a professionally developed appraisal are not necessarily interchangeable.

“The appraiser’s role is not to arrive at the highest or most convenient number. It is to identify the relevant market, understand the actual buyer pool, and develop an opinion of value supported by market evidence,” Petreski explained.

Different property decisions require different valuation approaches

According to NJREAG, one of the most important considerations when commissioning an appraisal is identifying its intended use and the appropriate effective date.

For estate and date-of-death appraisals , the relevant value may be the property’s market value on a historical date, even if the appraisal is completed months or years later. This requires research into the market conditions and comparable sales relevant to that period.

In divorce proceedings , an independent appraisal may help establish a supportable value for equitable distribution, settlement discussions, mediation, or a potential property buyout. Depending on the circumstances, a current or retrospective valuation may be appropriate.

For property tax appeals , the appraisal must address market value as of the applicable assessment date. A current online estimate may not reflect the historical market conditions or property characteristics relevant to the appeal.

Other situations include pre-listing appraisals , where homeowners may want an independent opinion of value before deciding how to price a property. Appraisals can also serve private financial decisions, certain PMI removal requests, immigration matters, and litigation, subject to the requirements of the particular assignment.

For NJREAG, these different circumstances demonstrate why a credible appraisal must address more than the property’s estimated selling price.

The evidence supporting an appraisal matters as much as the conclusion

A professional appraisal involves selecting relevant comparable properties, analyzing meaningful differences, evaluating market conditions, and explaining how the available evidence supports the final opinion of value.

This becomes especially important when an appraisal may be reviewed by an attorney, accountant, court, tax authority, or another professional.

“When an appraisal may be scrutinized or challenged, the value conclusion is only part of the equation. The methodology, comparable selection, market evidence, and reasoning supporting that conclusion must also withstand examination,” said Petreski.

NJREAG emphasizes that property owners and professionals should consider the purpose of a valuation before deciding what type of appraisal or supporting documentation they need. An opinion of current market value may not answer a question involving a historical date, and an automated estimate may not provide the property-specific analysis required for a legal or financial matter.

The firm continues to provide independent residential appraisal services throughout New Jersey, drawing on decades of market experience to develop property-specific opinions of value for homeowners and professionals.

NJREAG’s central message is straightforward: the value of a property matters, but so does the evidence supporting it.

About New Jersey Real Estate Appraisal Group

New Jersey Real Estate Appraisal Group is an independent residential real estate appraisal firm serving clients throughout New Jersey.

Led by New Jersey State-Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser Alek Petreski, the firm draws on nearly three decades of real estate experience to provide independent, property-specific valuations for homeowners, attorneys, executors, beneficiaries, CPAs, fiduciaries, and real estate professionals.

Its services include estate and date-of-death appraisals, divorce valuations, retrospective appraisals, property tax appeals, pre-listing appraisals, litigation-related valuations, and other private appraisal assignments.

For more information, visit https://newjerseyrealestateappraisal.com/ or call 908-517-3913.