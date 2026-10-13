Daniel Joseph Mueller is an American technologist, inventor, and researcher whose work encompasses artificial intelligence, scientific computing, software and hardware engineering, biotechnology, and experimental physics. As the founder of Galacto Corporation, Mueller develops technologies that unite traditionally separate scientific and engineering disciplines, with particular emphasis on computational transparency, technical autonomy, and the investigation of fundamental physical systems.

His research portfolio includes two United States patent applications, an extensive study of robotics governance, experimental scientific instrumentation, and investigations into the physical limits of causality and information transmission.

Rather than organizing his work around a single scientific specialty, Mueller approaches research through the interaction of multiple disciplines. His projects span both theoretical investigation and physical implementation, incorporating software, electronics, computation, and experimental measurement.

Invention, Patents, and Computational Research

Mueller is the sole named inventor on two United States patent applications addressing problems in biological classification and information processing.

The first concerns deep-learning bacterial classification, applying artificial intelligence to the identification and differentiation of bacterial organisms. The invention explores computational methods for biological analysis, combining machine learning with applications in microbiology.

His second application concerns semantically preserved data compression, addressing the reduction of digital information while retaining meaningful characteristics necessary for subsequent interpretation or processing.

Together, the applications represent two distinct areas of his research: the computational interpretation of biological information and the efficient representation of information within digital systems.

Mueller’s broader work in artificial intelligence extends into scientific computing, model development, and systems engineering. His research examines not only the capabilities of computational systems but also their internal operation, reproducibility, and potential for integration with physical technologies.

An important feature of this work is the distinction between obtaining a computational result and understanding the mechanisms responsible for producing it. Across his projects, Mueller emphasizes systems whose behavior can be examined, measured, and independently evaluated.

Reconsidering the Laws of Robotics

Among Mueller’s major written works is The Laws of Robotics of the 21st Century, an extensive study examining the principles necessary to govern increasingly autonomous machines.

The work addresses a longstanding problem in robotics: how to establish consistent, enforceable principles for systems capable of making decisions and acting independently in the physical world.

Isaac Asimov’s fictional Three Laws of Robotics helped popularize the idea that autonomous machines might operate under a universal hierarchy of behavioral constraints. Mueller’s study approaches the subject as a contemporary engineering and governance problem, examining the requirements of robotics laws intended for real-world application rather than literary exploration.

The study considers the relationship between autonomous decision-making, machine behavior, human authority, and the responsibilities associated with increasingly capable artificial intelligence.

As autonomous technologies continue to advance, the distinction between abstract ethical principles and operationally enforceable requirements has become increasingly consequential.

Mueller’s work seeks to contribute to that discussion through a systematic treatment of robotics governance, moving beyond the familiar literary formulation toward principles applicable to contemporary technological systems.

The Laws of Robotics of the 21st Century is undergoing further editorial development ahead of a planned print edition.

Experimental Physics and the Investigation of Causality

One of the more distinctive areas of Mueller’s research concerns retrocausality, the theoretical possibility that causal relationships may exhibit behavior inconsistent with conventional assumptions about the temporal ordering of events.

His experimental investigations examine information associated with future physical events detected through present measurements.

This research involves the development of experimental apparatus, electronic instrumentation, and computational methods designed to investigate the relationship between information, physical measurement, and causality.

The work forms part of a broader interest in foundational physics, including quantum phenomena, signals, and the physical limits of information-theoretic systems.

Rather than treating these questions exclusively as theoretical problems, Mueller pursues experimental configurations through which their underlying assumptions can be investigated quantitatively, through applied mathematics and engineering.

Research Beyond Conventional Disciplinary Boundaries

Mueller’s engineering work is extensive with regards to physical prototyping of consumer products, tools, and even advanced research systems including bioreactor systems and related downstream processing.

These projects extend his research into controlled biological environments, materials characterization, precision measurement, and experimental hardware.

His portfolio also encompasses electronic systems, computational infrastructure, artificial intelligence applications, and custom instrumentation designed to investigate scientific questions through direct measurement.

Although the projects address substantially different technical problems, they share a common methodology: developing the computational and physical tools necessary to study a system rather than restricting investigation to existing disciplinary conventions.

This approach has produced a body of work extending across software development, electronics, biological systems, materials science, and experimental physics.

Galacto Corporation and Independent Research

Mueller founded Galacto Corporation, an Oklahoma City-based company supporting research and development across artificial intelligence, scientific computing, software engineering, hardware systems, manufacturing, chemistry, biotechnology, and experimental research.

The company provides an organizational foundation for integrating research with applied technological development.

Mueller also operates Untitled-7 LLC, a separate entity supporting additional professional and commercial activities.

Through these organizations and his independent research, Mueller continues to pursue projects spanning emerging computational technologies, physical engineering, and foundational scientific questions.

His work reflects a commitment to interdisciplinary investigation and the development of technologies whose underlying processes can be examined rather than merely accepted as functional.

Publications and Professional Information

Information about Mueller’s research, inventions, technical projects, and publications is available through his official website, https://danieljosephmueller.com .

Additional information regarding his corporate research activities is available through https://galacto-corp.com .

Professional and media inquiries may be directed to [email protected] .

About Daniel J. Mueller

Daniel Joseph Mueller is an American technologist, inventor, author, and interdisciplinary researcher. He is the founder of Galacto Corporation and the sole named inventor on two United States patent applications concerning deep-learning bacterial classification and semantically preserved data compression. His work spans artificial intelligence, scientific computing, engineering, biotechnology, robotics governance, and experimental physics. He is the author of The Laws of Robotics of the 21st Century and conducts experimental research into causality, information, and physical measurement.