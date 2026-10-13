Mike Checuga, Chicago Realtor, Marks 750+ Transactions and Nearly $200 Million in Career Sales at RE/MAX Premier

Mike Checuga of RE/MAX Premier has closed more than 750 transactions representing just under $200 million in career sales volume — and when asked what keeps him in the business, he does not mention any of it.

“Every transaction is different, and each client has a different story, goal, and set of challenges,” Checuga said. “I always consider it a privilege to help people make the best real estate decisions under their individual circumstances.”

That answer has stayed essentially unchanged since he entered the profession in his early twenties. Almost everything else about the job has not.

He Started With MLS Books and a Fax Machine

When Mike Checuga began his real estate career, listings relied on MLS books, newspaper classifieds, yard signs, and personal networking. Communication took place through landlines, fax machines, and paper contracts. Today, digital platforms have transformed the industry, but Checuga believes personal relationships remain essential.

“Technology has changed dramatically and keeps changing, but the importance of building relationships, earning trust, and taking care of people will always stand the test of time,” he said.

Knowing Chicago, and Knowing Real Estate

Born and raised in Chicago, Checuga has spent decades representing buyers and sellers throughout the North Side, Northwest suburbs, and North Shore. His service areas include Chicago , Evanston , Oak Park , Skokie , Wilmette , and Kenilworth , along with surrounding communities.

His experience spans condominiums, single-family homes, multifamily properties, and investments. With extensive knowledge of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods and evolving real estate market, Checuga helps clients navigate local property trends and make informed buying and selling decisions.

Repeat and Referral Is the Real Scoreboard

Much of Checuga’s business comes from repeat clients and referrals, reflecting his commitment to long-term relationships rather than individual transactions.

“People know they will get straight answers, honest advice, and someone who will be there from start to finish,” he said.

His client-focused approach extends across residential sales, relocations, investment properties, and complex transactions.

The Estate Sale That Had Already Failed Once

One recent transaction involved a seller managing her deceased mother’s apartment building after a previous listing failed to produce a successful sale.

After Checuga took over, offers began arriving within approximately one week. The seller credited his professionalism, responsiveness, and communication for making a difficult process more manageable.

The experience reflects his approach to helping clients navigate challenging real estate situations with confidence.

Straight Answers, Including the Unwelcome Ones

Checuga emphasizes honest communication, even when his recommendations differ from a client’s expectations.

“The biggest thing I would want buyers and sellers to know is that I am going to tell them the truth,” he said. “I am not going to tell someone what they want to hear just to get the business.”

Whether advising on pricing, negotiations, or walking away from a transaction, he prioritizes informed decisions over simply closing deals.

He Still Answers the Phone

Accessibility remains central to Checuga’s service. He stays personally involved throughout the buying or selling process, from initial consultations to closing and beyond.

Whether addressing inspection concerns, financing changes, or negotiations, he believes clients benefit from having a knowledgeable professional available when important decisions arise.

“Real Estate Agent First, Social Influencer Last”

Checuga prioritizes client service over social media visibility.

“I am interested in being a real estate agent first and a social influencer last,” he said. “The transaction will always be about my clients and their needs, not about me getting more likes and views in the online world.”

While recognizing the importance of digital marketing, he maintains that meaningful client relationships remain the foundation of his business.

Coaching Agents Across North America

Beyond his real estate transactions, Checuga has coached agents across North America through the Mike Ferry Organization for nearly five years after being personally invited by real estate coach Mike Ferry.

Through coaching, he shares decades of industry experience while gaining insights into challenges facing real estate professionals in different markets.

A Chicago Life Outside the Business

In 2019, Checuga won the Realtor Rumble, a charity boxing event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago.

His community work runs long and wide: President of the Season of Concern Board, member of the Center on Halsted Board, and in 2018 the No. 1 fundraiser in Chicago for AIDS Walk. He has volunteered at Children’s Memorial Hospital, spoken for Catholic Charities, taught classes at Maryville Academy, and supported the Special Olympics and Chicago’s theater community.

He was also the subject of the NPR story “Mike and Victor: A Family Story,” which received a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best News Documentary and the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism — a glimpse of a life that a page of sales figures would otherwise miss entirely.

What Comes Next

Checuga’s plan is not to reinvent the business. It is to strengthen what already works.

Over the coming year he intends to expand his presence across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs while continuing to build the repeat and referral relationships that built the career. More people should have access to the experience and straight advice, in his view — but growth cannot come at the cost of the clients who got him here.

That balance is the whole next chapter: reach more people without becoming less personal.

More Than Two Decades Later, the People Still Come First

Asked why he still enjoys the work, Checuga did not talk about awards, or nearly $200 million, or 750 transactions.

He talked about handing someone the keys. About helping a seller start a new chapter. About clients who come back years later. About getting a call from the son, daughter, coworker, or friend of someone he helped a decade ago.

Those are the moments that carried a career from MLS books and fax machines into smartphones, automated searches, and digital contracts.

“After all these years, it is still the people and the relationships that make this business worthwhile.”

The business around him changed completely. The reason he stayed did not.

About Mike Checuga

Mike Checuga is a Chicago native and REALTOR® with RE/MAX Premier, serving buyers and sellers throughout Chicago, the North Side, Northwest suburbs, and North Shore. Since beginning his career in the 1990s, he has completed over 750 transactions totaling nearly $200 million in sales. A RE/MAX Hall of Fame member (2014) and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient (2023), Checuga specializes in residential and investment properties while coaching real estate agents across North America through the Mike Ferry Organization.

Connect with Mike Checuga on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Homesnap , or Crexi to learn more about his real estate services.