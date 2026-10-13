Globus Collections Expands Inherited and Trust-Held Property Sales Services Across Los Angeles

Globus Collections expands estate property services across Los Angeles, connecting heirs and trustees with developers, builders, and investors.

Globus Collections, the luxury real estate brand founded by Compass Broker Associate Grace Globus , has expanded its services to focus on inherited and trust-held property sales across the Los Angeles Westside. The expansion provides heirs, trustees, and estate representatives with coordinated real estate support while connecting developers, custom builders, architects, and investors with properties offering renovation and redevelopment potential.

The expanded services build on the June 2026 launch of Globus Collections, which brought together Globus’s more than 30 years of real estate experience and professional expertise under a curated brand serving Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Westwood, and surrounding communities.

“In Los Angeles we don’t have raw land,” said Globus, Founder and Lead Advisor of Globus Collections. “I get text messages all day long asking whether I have a fixer or whether we’ve just finished a project. The demand from builders is constant. What’s scarce is the property, and the trust it takes for a family to hand one over.”

Expanding Support for Inherited and Trust-Held Properties

Inherited property transactions often involve responsibilities beyond a traditional residential sale. Families may need to coordinate estate administration, property maintenance, household contents, financial considerations, and decisions involving multiple beneficiaries.

Globus Collections has expanded its services to help simplify these responsibilities through coordinated property preparation, pricing analysis, marketing, and transaction management.

The firm’s approach allows heirs to identify and retain personal belongings while its network of contractors, designers, and staging professionals assists with preparing the property for sale.

“It’s too emotional to pack up an entire house,” Globus said. “I tell families to go through it quickly, take the valuables, and let us take care of the rest.”

For estates with limited immediate liquidity, property preparation expenses can create additional challenges. Qualifying sellers may be eligible for Compass Concierge, a program that allows certain approved property improvements to be completed before listing, with eligible expenses paid according to program terms.

The expanded services also support out-of-area heirs managing Los Angeles properties from other states or countries. Globus’s fluency in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese provides additional communication options for international property owners and families.

Connecting Developers and Builders With Redevelopment Opportunities

Another component of the expansion focuses on properties whose market value may be influenced by lot characteristics, zoning, location, and redevelopment potential.

In established Los Angeles neighborhoods, properties requiring substantial renovation may attract buyers interested in custom construction, residential redevelopment, or investment opportunities.

These transactions often involve considerations different from those associated with move-in-ready homes. Buyers may evaluate development restrictions, construction feasibility, permitting requirements, existing structures, and potential project costs before making purchasing decisions.

Globus works with developers, custom builders, architects involved in design-build projects, and real estate investors seeking properties across the Los Angeles Westside.

Through these professional relationships, Globus Collections aims to broaden the potential buyer pool for suitable properties while continuing to provide sellers with market analysis, representation, and property-specific marketing strategies.

The firm’s existing portfolio also includes luxury residential properties, new construction, and multifamily real estate opportunities.

Bringing Estate Sellers and Development Buyers Together

The expanded services reflect the relationship between families selling inherited properties and buyers seeking renovation or redevelopment opportunities.

Estate representatives may prioritize an organized transaction, accurate property valuation, manageable preparation requirements, and clear communication throughout the sales process.

Developers and builders typically evaluate properties according to location, construction potential, zoning requirements, and acquisition timelines.

By working with both groups, Globus Collections seeks to help sellers evaluate available market opportunities while introducing appropriate properties to buyers with specific acquisition objectives.

The company’s approach maintains conventional seller representation and broader market exposure. Its relationships with developers are intended to supplement property marketing rather than replace competitive pricing analysis or limit potential buyers.

This structure allows families to consider different sales strategies based on property condition, market demand, and individual estate circumstances.

Professional Experience Supporting Complex Real Estate Transactions

Globus brings more than 30 years of real estate experience to the expanded service offering. Her professional qualifications include an MBA, Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), and Certified Probate Specialist credentials.

Before focusing on residential real estate, Globus led the real estate division at Los Angeles International Airport, overseeing more than $300 million annually in cargo and airfield rental operations.

Her experience in commercial property management and negotiations informs her approach to real estate transactions involving multiple stakeholders, financial considerations, and complex property requirements.

“Real estate at LAX taught me how to negotiate when the stakes are real and the margin for error is zero,” Globus said. “An inherited property is the same thing on a personal scale. The family only gets one chance to do it right.”

The expansion strengthens Globus Collections’ focus on estate-related transactions while complementing its existing luxury residential and investment real estate services.

About Globus Collections

Globus Collections is a curated luxury real estate brand led by Grace Globus, a Broker Associate with Compass. Established in June 2026, the company provides residential real estate services for buyers, sellers, heirs, trustees, and investors throughout the Los Angeles Westside.

With more than 30 years of real estate experience, an MBA, CRS, CCIM, and Certified Probate Specialist credentials, Globus specializes in luxury residential transactions, inherited and trust-held properties, probate and estate sales, investment properties, and residential redevelopment opportunities. Fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, she serves domestic and international clients.

Globus Collections serves premier Los Angeles communities, including Beverly Hills , Bel Air , Brentwood , Pacific Palisades , Santa Monica , Westwood , and Homes Near UCLA , providing specialized real estate services for buyers, sellers, and investors across the Los Angeles Westside.

Connect with Globus Collections on Google , Zillow , Realtor.com , FastExpert , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and X for property updates, market insights, and real estate opportunities.