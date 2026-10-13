David Hansen of Golden Rule Realty Launches Heroes at Home in Bedford, NH, Following Strong Recent Home Sales Results

David Hansen, owner and lead agent of Golden Rule Realty at Keller Williams Metro Realty, has launched Heroes at Home, a real estate initiative providing additional benefits to eligible veterans, active military personnel, first responders, educators, and healthcare professionals throughout Southern New Hampshire.

The initiative follows six recent Golden Rule Realty listings that averaged 6.2 days on market and achieved 101.3% of their original asking prices. Hansen attributes these results to property preparation, competitive pricing, and market-informed representation.

Heroes at Home extends the company’s existing residential real estate services by recognizing professionals whose careers involve public service and community support.

Heroes at Home Reflects a Family Legacy of Service

Hansen’s military family background and previous law enforcement experience influenced the development of Heroes at Home.

His father served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, while his brother spent nearly 30 years in the Army. A back injury prevented Hansen from pursuing military service, leading him toward a career in law enforcement before entering real estate.

“This wasn’t something I created because I thought it sounded good in an advertisement. Service is part of my family. I wanted to create something that genuinely gives something back to the people who spend their careers taking care of everyone else,” Hansen said.

The initiative reflects his interest in supporting individuals who contribute to their communities through military, emergency response, education, and healthcare careers.

Real Estate Benefits for Eligible Community Professionals

Heroes at Home provides qualifying home sellers with reduced listing fees and offers eligible buyers a portion of Hansen’s earnings toward approved closing costs or qualifying home-related expenses.

Buyer benefits remain subject to lender approval, brokerage policies, applicable closing requirements, and purchase agreement terms. Commissions are negotiable, and eligibility and available benefits vary according to individual transactions.

Participants receive the same professional representation, property marketing, negotiation assistance, and transaction management services provided to other Golden Rule Realty clients.

The program is designed to recognize community service while maintaining compliance with applicable real estate and lending requirements.

Six Recent Listings Average 6.2 Days on Market

According to transaction information supplied by Golden Rule Realty, six recent listings averaged 6.2 days on market and achieved an average sale price equivalent to 101.3% of their original asking prices.

Five properties sold at or above asking. A Nashua residence sold 6.8% above its original listing price after three days on the market, while two Jaffrey properties sold approximately 2.5% above asking within five days.

These results demonstrate how pricing, property condition, and buyer demand can influence individual transactions.

Hansen emphasizes that preparing homes before listing can help address potential buyer concerns and establish a competitive market position.

Individual property outcomes vary depending on location, condition, pricing, and prevailing market circumstances.

Southern New Hampshire Housing Data Shows Pricing Adjustments

A recent 30-day Southern New Hampshire Multiple Listing Service snapshot supplied by Golden Rule Realty recorded 452 new listings, 477 price changes, 721 closings, 99 expired or terminated listings, and 137 properties returning to market.

Price changes exceeded new listings during the reporting period, suggesting that some sellers adjusted their expectations in response to market conditions.

“Well-presented homes that buyers recognize as a good value can still sell very quickly. But buyers have more information and more options now. If the pricing does not make sense, they are willing to wait,” Hansen said.

The figures underscore the importance of reviewing comparable sales, evaluating competing properties, and monitoring local inventory before establishing a listing price.

The statistics represent the selected MLS reporting period and do not necessarily reflect conditions across every community in Southern New Hampshire.

Property Preparation and Strategic Pricing Guide Seller Representation

Hansen evaluates properties before listing and recommends improvements based on their condition and market position.

These recommendations may include decluttering, minor repairs, furniture adjustments, and curb appeal improvements. The objective is to address presentation concerns while considering comparable properties and buyer expectations.

Hansen maintains that competitive pricing does not necessarily mean undervaluing a home. Instead, pricing decisions should reflect available market evidence and the property’s characteristics.

Inflated listing prices may contribute to extended marketing periods, price reductions, and changes in negotiating leverage.

“A signed listing agreement is not the objective,” Hansen said. “A sold home on terms that work for the client is.”

His approach combines preparation, market analysis, property marketing, and negotiation throughout the selling process.

Professional Experience and Industry Recognition

Hansen has more than 12 years of residential real estate experience and reports over $100 million in career sales.

His professional record includes recognition among New Hampshire’s top 5% of real estate agents for 10 consecutive years, six Keller Williams Heavy Hitter Awards, and a Triple Gold Production Award.

He also received 2026 FastExpert recognition. In 2020, Hansen ranked No. 29 among more than 7,000 real estate agents statewide, according to previously reported information.

His New Hampshire real estate license number is 069214.

Transaction results, market statistics, rankings, and awards referenced in this release were supplied by Golden Rule Realty or reflect previously reported records.

Residential Real Estate Services Across Southern New Hampshire

Golden Rule Realty serves residential buyers and sellers throughout Bedford, Milford, Peterborough, New Ipswich, Wilton, Greenfield, Amherst, Nashua, Hollis, Brookline, Merrimack, Lyndeborough, Goffstown, Hudson, Jaffrey, and neighboring communities.

Community information and residential property resources are available for Bedford , Milford , Peterborough , New Ipswich , Wilton , and Greenfield .

Hansen’s services include buyer representation, residential property sales, listing preparation, market analysis, property valuation guidance, and contract negotiation.

Heroes at Home expands these services through additional benefits for eligible community service professionals.

About David Hansen and Golden Rule Realty

David Hansen is the owner and lead agent of Golden Rule Realty at Keller Williams Metro Realty, based in Bedford, New Hampshire. With more than 12 years of experience and over $100 million in reported career sales, Hansen provides residential buyer and seller representation throughout Southern New Hampshire. His background in law enforcement and military family connections inspired the Heroes at Home initiative.

For more information, visit the official website or connect with Golden Rule Realty through Google Business Profile , Zillow , Realtor.com , FastExpert , Yelp , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . Email: [email protected] .