Google Introduces $179.99 Fitbit Edge With Gemini Health Coaching and OLED Display

Google has introduced the Fitbit Edge, a new fitness tracker priced at $179.99 that combines a slim design with an OLED display and AI-powered health coaching. Announced on October 12, the wearable sits between the screenless Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch, offering health monitoring, fitness tracking, and everyday smartwatch features.

According to Google’s official announcement, the Fitbit Edge features a hybrid OLED display for checking notifications, weather, Google Maps directions, and music controls. Its display offers 46% more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers while retaining a lightweight design.

Gemini-Powered Health Coaching and Monitoring

The Fitbit Edge supports Google Health Coach, an AI-powered assistant built with Gemini that creates personalized fitness routines and workout plans. Available through a Google Health Premium subscription, the service uses health information, activity data, medical records, and calendar schedules to adjust recommendations.

The device also includes Google’s Health Guardian feature, which monitors changes in health measurements over time, including indicators related to blood pressure and insulin resistance. These features were previously introduced alongside the Pixel Watch 5 in August 2026 and are intended for general wellness monitoring rather than medical diagnosis.

Automatic Exercise Tracking and Improved GPS

The Fitbit Edge can automatically recognize and record up to 100 activities, including walking, running, and cycling. It uses movement patterns and activity context to classify workouts and include them in users’ weekly fitness goals.

The tracker also supports more than 50 exercise modes, with on-screen guidance that can recommend increasing effort or taking breaks. Google claims its built-in GPS provides up to 40% better tracking accuracy than previous generations, while sleep-stage detection is reportedly 15% more accurate.

Additional health monitoring features include heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and recovery measurements. The device offers up to seven days of battery life, supports fast charging, and has a water-resistance rating of 50 meters.

Pricing and Availability

The Fitbit Edge is available for preorder through the Google Store, with retail availability scheduled for October 27. It comes in four colors: Obsidian, Fog, Olive, and Canyon.

Google is also offering a Stephen Curry Special Edition priced at $219.99, featuring a water-repellent band with Curry-inspired colors. Customers purchasing the Fitbit Edge will receive three months of Google Health Premium, after which continued access to its subscription-based features requires payment.

Featured image credits: Google Blog

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