Marlabs Launches AgilityAI Lending Intelligence Suite to Modernize Lending without Replacing Core Systems

Marlabs, a leading AI consulting and transformation provider, today announced the launch of the AgilityAI Lending Intelligence Suite, an AI platform that helps U.S. consumer and mortgage lenders modernize the loan lifecycle without replacing their core systems. The platform is part of Marlabs AgilityAI, the company’s full-lifecycle enterprise AI transformation suite, which helps organizations move AI from isolated pilots to governed production.

Many midmarket lenders rely on dependable, examiner-tested core platforms, and adding AI to them has often meant choosing between a multiyear migration and small pilots that rarely reach the workflows where lending costs build up.

The AgilityAI Lending Intelligence Suite sits above the lender’s core, which remains the system of record. The DataBridge connection layer moves data between the two through secure APIs and connects to widely used platforms in the lending industry such as FIS, Fiserv, Jack Henry, Encompass, and Salesforce. Lenders can then choose which accelerators to deploy, including:

Qual-IQ (for discovery and pre-qualification): Qual-IQ ranks inbound leads by likelihood to close, explains each score in plain language, drafts call briefs and emails for loan officers, flags language that could raise compliance concerns, and suggests rewrites for officer approval.

Qual-IQ ranks inbound leads by likelihood to close, explains each score in plain language, drafts call briefs and emails for loan officers, flags language that could raise compliance concerns, and suggests rewrites for officer approval. Docu-Synth (for origination and application): With Docu-Synth, lenders speed document review and analysis by up to 70%. The accelerator reads documents in any format, prefills the application with extracted data, and flags signs of tampering or conflicting income for resolution.

With Docu-Synth, lenders speed document review and analysis by up to 70%. The accelerator reads documents in any format, prefills the application with extracted data, and flags signs of tampering or conflicting income for resolution. Risk-Right (underwriting): Risk-Right explains every risk driver in plain language and shows the “what-if” paths behind each outcome. Underwriters receive a documented rationale for each decision and an adverse-action notice with reason codes designed to support requirements under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and Regulation B.

Risk-Right explains every risk driver in plain language and shows the “what-if” paths behind each outcome. Underwriters receive a documented rationale for each decision and an adverse-action notice with reason codes designed to support requirements under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and Regulation B. Lend-Liaison (across the borrower journey): Lend-Liaison gives borrowers an AI agent that answers questions at any time, guides them through pre-qualification, and suggests loan options based on the information they provide.

Every accelerator runs under a shared AI guardrail layer that Marlabs requires as a condition of deployment. Scoring models are designed to exclude prohibited-basis factors, sensitive data is masked, and audit trails and bias reports document each decision. A named, accountable owner can override the AI at any point, and the suite is designed to support compliance programs under ECOA, the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, the Fair Housing Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and other regulations.

“The lenders we talk to want AI in their workflows, but they can’t afford to disrupt the core systems their examiners trust,” said Thomas Collins, CEO of Marlabs. “We built the AgilityAI Lending Intelligence Suite to work alongside those systems and carry compliance from day one. A lender can start where their costs are most visible and expand once the results are in.”

The AgilityAI Lending Intelligence Suite is available now, and each engagement begins with a discovery session that identifies the highest-impact place to start. After go-live, Marlabs monitors and retrains the models as the lender’s portfolio changes. To book a demo, visit marlabs.com/ai/agilityai-lending-intelligence-suite.

About Marlabs

Marlabs is your trusted AI consulting and transformation partner with 30 years of experience solving modern challenges with a proven track record of delivering complex technology solutions to Fortune 500 clients across financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, media, technology, and other industries. Headquartered in New York with 14 office locations globally and employing over 2,200 AI, data, and digital solutions experts, Marlabs focuses on operationalizing AI as a core business capability, enabling organizations to move from experimentation to execution with solutions that deliver sustained, quantifiable value. To learn more about Marlabs visit the Web and LinkedIn.

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