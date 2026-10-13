Skor Systems Announces SkorOps Platform Built to Make Hospitality Shifts More Visible and Accountable

Skor Systems, a hospitality software company based in San Ysidro, California, has announced the continued expansion of SkorOps, a team management and shift accountability platform designed for independent hostels, boutique hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Built by hospitality operators who experienced the operational problem firsthand, SkorOps focuses on the hours between check in and check out, when routine tasks, handoffs and service standards must be completed across a working shift. The platform gives each task an owner, scheduled time and point value, allowing completion to become a visible score that managers and staff can review during and after a shift.

The platform was originally developed as an internal tool for ITH Hostels, a nine property hostel group operating across California and Mexico. The founders developed SkorOps around the needs of their own hospitality teams before making the technology available to other independent operators.

Built From the Hospitality Floor

Skor Systems was founded by three hospitality operators with more than 50 years of combined experience. Two of which are Sean Barrite, Co Founder, leads product, engineering and infrastructure. Robert “Bobby” Dyer, Co Founder, leads demand, revenue and brand. The third is a silent partner for the time being.

The company’s approach is based on the founders’ experience managing hospitality operations where staff members often work across multiple responsibilities and shifts can continue after managers have left the property.

“People don’t skip the laundry handover out of spite. They skip it because nobody wrote it down, nobody owned it and nobody noticed. We fixed all three,” said Sean Barrite, Co Founder of Skor Systems.

SkorOps is designed to make those responsibilities visible without framing accountability as a punitive process. Staff can see their own scores and team performance, while managers can review completion rates, trends and tasks that require attention.

Turning Daily Tasks Into Visible Work

SkorOps provides a structured system for managing recurring hospitality tasks. Staff can complete tasks from a phone in seven languages without installing specialized hardware. Each task can be assigned to an individual, scheduled for a specific time and given a point value.

The platform includes a Manager on Duty board, shift scheduling, projects for longer term work such as renovations and seasonal preparation, a day planner with recurring tasks and alerts, multi property dashboards and timestamped staff performance history.

SkorOps also connects with Slack and automation tools, allowing operational information to move between the systems hospitality teams already use.

“We ran nine properties in two countries and the question at the end of every shift was the same: did it actually get done? Now we look at a board,” said Bobby Dyer, Co Founder.

Designed for Independent Hospitality Businesses

Skor Systems focuses on independent hospitality businesses that require operational consistency across changing shifts and locations. The platform is designed for hostels, hotels, bars, cafes and other service businesses where routine work directly affects the customer experience.

The company also offers related products including SkorCover for employment policy compliance, Skor Contracts for staff agreements and e signature, and SkorAudit for mobile first property inspections with scored reports.

SkorCover includes federal and California policy packs, electronic signatures, renewal requirements and hard block functionality for unsigned policies. Skor Contracts provides electronic signature capabilities for staff agreements, including a bilingual English and Spanish contract for Mexico. SkorAudit allows property inspections to be completed through mobile devices and generates scored PDF reports for comparison with previous inspections.

Recognition and Visibility for Frontline Teams

A central principle behind SkorOps is that effective hospitality operations depend on making good work visible. The platform is designed around ownership, timing and recognition rather than punitive employee controls.

“Staff are not the problem. Invisible work is,” said Dyer.

The founders report that their own operations save approximately nine hours per week, or roughly 36 hours per month, in follow-up and checking. SkorOps currently runs every shift at ITH Hostels’ nine properties across California and Mexico, while additional hospitality businesses participate as design partners.

Skor Systems remains bootstrapped and founder operated. The company has continued developing the platform around the operational requirements of the hospitality businesses using it, including teams working across languages and geographic locations.

A Hospitality Operations Layer

Skor Systems describes SkorOps as an operational layer that works alongside property management systems rather than replacing them. The platform focuses on the daily work that takes place after reservations are made, including task completion, shift handoffs, property preparation and recurring operational responsibilities.

The company’s mission is to develop a system that helps hospitality teams make daily operations clearer and more measurable while supporting a workplace culture where completed work receives recognition.

“Run your hostel like you’re there, even when you’re not. That is the whole point more time with less stress,” said Barrite.

Skor Systems Recognized as California’s Best Hospitality SaaS Platform for 2026

Skor Systems has received the Best Hospitality SaaS Platform in California of 2026 award in recognition of its SkorOps platform, designed to streamline shift management, strengthen operational accountability, and enhance team coordination across the hospitality industry.

About Skor Systems

Skor Systems is a hospitality software company based in San Ysidro, California. Its flagship product, SkorOps, is a team management and shift accountability platform built for independent hostels, boutique hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes. The company also develops SkorCover, Skor Contracts and SkorAudit for hospitality operations, compliance and property inspections. More information is available at SkorOps.com , with the SkorOps platform accessible through its web app . The company can also be found on LinkedIn , Instagram and X . Business inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .