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Nathan Vaknin Launches a Business and Personal Guidance Service

ByEthan Lin

Oct 13, 2026

Nathan Vaknin, an entrepreneur based in Brooklyn, New York, has opened business and personal guidance conversations to the public, extending a practice he previously offered informally to individuals facing decisions or transitions and to entrepreneurs working through growth or operational challenges. Vaknin does not sell courses or programs or receive referral compensation.

Vaknin has more than 25 years of entrepreneurial experience, building and operating ventures of his own, and both successes and failures across that time inform his approach to the conversations. His work has spanned retail, manufacturing, fashion, wholesale, insurance, marketing, growth, artificial intelligence and finance. The public guidance service is available through Nathan Vaknin.

Visitors to the service describe their situation and goal, choose whether the conversation is personal or professional, and select a time on the calendar after submitting their note. Vaknin reads each note before the call, listens without judgment, and asks questions aimed at identifying a realistic next step rather than a complete plan. When another resource would serve someone better, he points them toward it, including the independent recommended tools and the guides collected in resources, neither of which carries affiliate links or sponsorship payments.

The conversations are open to anyone willing to be honest about where they stand, regardless of the size of their business or their financial position, and no one needs money, status or a finished plan to take part.

Nathan Vaknin offers his services without charge because he believes that helping others and making a positive impact on people’s lives is what truly matters.

“People don’t need a finished plan to start, just someone willing to listen and help find one practical next step,” said Nathan Vaknin, CEO.

About Nathan Vaknin

Nathan Vaknin is a Brooklyn-based entrepreneur providing practical guidance for individuals and business owners. His approach combines listening, questions and attention to the circumstances of each person or business. His website also publishes guides on business operations, marketing and personal growth, alongside independent tool recommendations.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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