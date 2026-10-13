LUCERRÁ Wins FWA And Orpetron Awards With Hardik Bhansali’s Obsession Engineering Framework

Immersive brand experience design studio LUCERRÁ has received FWA’s Site Of The Day recognition for August 23, 2026, alongside Orpetron’s Site Of The Month recognition for August 2026. The dual recognitions honor the studio’s digital platform, built upon founder Hardik Bhansali’s Obsession Engineering design framework.

Founded in 2021 by CEO and Design Director Hardik Bhansali, LUCERRÁ, formerly known as Visual Identity Studio prior to its 2026 rebranding, creates cinematic, interactive digital environments by combining story architecture, real-time motion, and web technology.

The award-winning interactive platform serves as a direct implementation of Hardik Bhansali’s published book and research paper, Obsession Engineering: Science of Story, Control & Identity (published September 1, 2025). The research outlines structural mechanisms specifically sensory imprinting, identity hooks, and control loops designed to transform digital interactions into memorable, long-term brand equity.

“Story, control, and identity guide every interface and cinematic space we design,” said Hardik Bhansali, founder and CEO of LUCERRÁ. “Obsession Engineering bridges psychological research with spatial web design to construct digital experiences that resonate long after a user leaves the site.”

Through LUCERRÁ, Bhansali continues to advance the application of Obsession Engineering across digital products, spatial interfaces, and brand strategy.

The framework is organised around story, control and identity. It considers story architecture, sensory imprinting, identity hooks and control loops as connected elements of experience design, bringing narrative and sensory techniques into the studio’s approach to cinematic, interactive environments.

About LUCERRÁ

Founded in 2021 by Art director and author of the book Obsession Engineering – Hardik Bhansali and previously known as Visual Identity studio, rebranded in 2026 as Lucerrá is an immersive brand experience design studio, crafting digital cinematic spaces through storytelling, motion and technology for brands that do not simply want to be found but remembered.

The studio is known for art direction and design, and immersive storytelling through digital experiences. What differentiates Lucerrá is its approach of blending cinema and other unique storytelling techniques in digital art and experiences to establish empathy and allow for a moving experience.