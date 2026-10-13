Blueprints AI Launches New Software to Generate Construction Blueprints in Minutes

Santa Monica-based startup Blueprints AI is preparing to launch the second generation of its artificial intelligence software, which it says can generate building-code-compliant construction blueprints in minutes. The software converts project descriptions, sketches, or existing drawings into construction documents covering multiple building systems, reducing the manual drafting required from architects and engineers.

The company, founded by Al Dram and Coco Cao in 2025, was selected for TechCrunch Disrupt 2026’s Startup Battlefield 200. Its updated software is scheduled for public release during the event, taking place October 13 to 15 in San Francisco.

How Blueprints AI Generates Construction Documents

The first-generation software creates architectural construction documents from two-dimensional sketches or PDF files. Its subscription plans cost between $3,200 and $8,500 monthly, with custom pricing available for enterprise customers.

The second-generation software expands those capabilities to cover architecture, structural engineering, mechanical systems, electrical systems, plumbing, and interior design simultaneously. Users can modify a building design, with changes automatically applied across the entire project and checked against local building regulations.

Early customers are already testing the updated software, while the company is developing a third version that will include structural analysis and electrical panel design. Licensed architects and engineers will still be responsible for reviewing and approving the generated documents before submitting them for building permits.

Dram estimates that architects spend approximately 80% of their working hours drafting and 20% designing. He wants the software to reverse that allocation by automating repetitive documentation tasks.

From Architecture Research to AI Development

Dram first conceived the idea nearly 20 years ago while studying architecture at the University of Tehran. He later completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees and undertook two years of doctoral coursework in digital design at the European Graduate School in Switzerland.

After moving to the United States, Dram established Drams Design-Build in 2018 and expanded into construction in 2021. The release of ChatGPT in November 2022 prompted him to revisit his earlier concept, leading to the development of Blueprints AI.

Dram subsequently partnered with Cao, a Hong Kong data scientist whom he met at an AI conference. Cao serves as chief commercial officer, overseeing sales and market development, while the company’s AI models were trained using eight years of approved construction drawings from Dram’s existing firm.

Blueprints AI targets architecture, engineering, and design firms alongside property developers and real estate owners. Beyond its subscription plans, the company is considering a one-time payment option for customers requiring blueprints for individual projects.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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