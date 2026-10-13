Microsoft President Brad Smith Calls for Global AI Safety Rules, Says UK Should Lead

Microsoft President Brad Smith has called for urgent global regulation of artificial intelligence, arguing that everyday products such as milk and washing machines face stricter safety requirements than AI systems. Speaking on a BBC podcast, Smith described AI as both a tool and a weapon, warning about cybersecurity risks and calling for legally binding safety standards.

Smith said the United Kingdom is better positioned than the United States or European Union to lead international AI regulation. He pointed to Britain’s AI Security Institute (AISI), established in 2023, which evaluates advanced AI models before their public release.

Microsoft Proposes Mandatory AI Safety Requirements

Smith proposed several measures, including mandatory security incident reports and legal requirements to notify organizations when their systems are compromised by autonomous AI agents. He also supported independent evaluations before AI products are released and emergency controls that could pause or slow systems if they become difficult to control.

Smith argued that voluntary commitments are insufficient because less responsible companies may choose not to follow them. He said mandatory requirements would establish consistent safety expectations across AI developers.

His comments follow calls from technology executives, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, for greater oversight of advanced AI development. These discussions have intensified following reported incidents involving AI agents behaving in unintended ways.

UK AI Safety Testing Faces US Political Pressure

Britain’s AI Security Institute has received early access to advanced models developed by major American AI companies, allowing researchers to assess potential safety risks. However, US President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly requested in September that OpenAI and Anthropic withhold new models from British researchers pending an American review.

Despite those reports, the institute confirmed on October 12 that it could continue accessing and testing the latest AI models. British officials said the institute was collaborating with the US government and major developers, including Google.

Smith argued that Britain’s position could allow it to coordinate international safety standards more effectively than the European Union. He told the BBC that policymakers in Washington view London differently from Brussels, describing that distinction as an advantage.

White House AI Agreement Draws Mixed Responses

The Trump administration recently brought together executives from OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia, AMD, SpaceX, Meta, and Google for discussions on AI safety. Participating companies signed a document described as morally binding, agreeing to work with independent auditors to assess their AI models’ capabilities and safety.

Smith welcomed the agreement but said it did not replace the need for enforceable regulation. He maintained that voluntary participation would not necessarily address risks posed by companies unwilling to adopt stronger safeguards.

The Microsoft president also called for cooperation between governments and technology companies on establishing international standards. He expressed hope that both Microsoft and the UK could contribute to developing a coordinated regulatory framework.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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