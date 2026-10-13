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Solutions 4 IT Celebrates 8 Years as a WatchGuard Gold Partner

ByEthan Lin

Oct 13, 2026

Solutions 4 IT Limited, a managed service provider based in Halesowen, United Kingdom, has marked more than eight years as a WatchGuard Gold Partner, having first achieved the accreditation in July 2018. The milestone represents continuous investment in technical training, certification and vendor expertise across the company’s cybersecurity team.

Achieving Gold Partner status in 2018 involved more than six months of preparation. Members of the sales team completed WatchGuard training, while engineers undertook multi-day technical training courses and certification examinations, with Solutions 4 IT investing in additional technical training beyond the minimum requirements of the programme. That preparation established the technical foundation for Solutions 4 IT‘s ongoing work with WatchGuard security products.

Maintaining Gold Partner status for eight consecutive years has required the company to continue that level of technical development as cybersecurity needs have evolved. The partnership gives Solutions 4 IT access to WatchGuard’s security technology, technical knowledge and vendor support, which the company applies when designing, deploying and supporting security solutions for its customers. This has strengthened the company’s capabilities across business firewalls and network security, threat prevention and detection, secure connectivity and remote access, endpoint security, multi-factor authentication and identity security, and ongoing monitoring and management of security environments. For Solutions 4 IT, the role extends beyond supplying a firewall to configuring, managing and integrating the technology into a wider cybersecurity strategy.

Andy Fletcher, Director of Solutions 4 IT, said: “Achieving WatchGuard Gold Partner status back in 2018 was a significant milestone for Solutions 4 IT, but maintaining that relationship and level of expertise for more than eight years is something we’re even more proud of. Cybersecurity has changed enormously during that time. Our engineers continually develop their knowledge and skills, while WatchGuard continues to innovate its security platform. The relationship means we’re not simply supplying security products. We have the experience, technical knowledge and vendor relationship behind us to design, implement and support security solutions that genuinely protect our customers. After more than eight years working closely with WatchGuard, it’s a partnership that has become an important part of our cybersecurity offering.”

WatchGuard’s industry recognition in 2026 includes Network Security Product of the Year for its Firebox M Series at the Network Computing Awards and Best Cybersecurity Company at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Business Intelligence Group recognised WatchGuard for Organisational Excellence in its 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, while Omdia named it a Champion in the Global Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix. CRN also awarded WatchGuard 5-Star recognition in its 2026 Partner Program Guide, marking ten consecutive years of that recognition. The anniversary marks sustained cybersecurity expertise at Solutions 4 IT, rather than simply the duration of a commercial relationship with a technology vendor.

About Solutions 4 IT Limited

More details can be found on the company’s website, but in summary it is a Managed Service Provider offering IT Support and Cyber Security.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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