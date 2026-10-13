Perfect Stones Nears Completion of $235,000 Natural Stone Project at Eight-Bedroom Estate Near Beaufort, SC

The Charleston stone fabricator is installing about 5,000 square feet of exterior natural stone and $99,000 in interior stonework at a private Lowcountry residence.

BEAUFORT, S.C., Oct. 7, 2026 — Perfect Stones, a Charleston stone fabrication and installation company with a showroom in Beaufort, is in the final stage of a natural stone project valued at about $235,000 at a private estate near Beaufort. The scope includes roughly 5,000 square feet of large-format natural stone installed outdoors and custom stone countertops inside the eight-bedroom house.

The property is one of only a handful of large plantation estates in its community, with the residence set on extensive grounds. The job is far outside the company’s usual scale. Owner and CEO Iurii Pirogov puts a typical kitchen at 45 to 50 square feet of stone, which makes the exterior scope here about 100 times that area.

The exterior work accounts for $136,000 of the total. Crews are installing large-format natural stone pieces across the outdoor areas surrounding the residence. The stone is 3 centimeters thick, the same thickness Perfect Stones uses for countertops. The exterior installation is scheduled to take approximately six weeks.

Interior stonework is valued at $99,000. It covers the kitchen countertops and additional stone surfaces throughout the house. The countertop work is scheduled to take approximately three weeks, with the exterior and interior installations handled in separate phases.

Pirogov is managing the project the way he handles every complex job. He visits the site in person before templating and reviews the details with the client. Crews photograph the work at each stage for the company’s project system, and the office calls the client the morning after an installation.

“On a complex job I go to the site myself,” said Pirogov. “I walk the client through the details, and we agree on everything before the template is made.”

Perfect Stones fabricates in its own shop and installs with its own crews, including tile installers, which allows one company to handle both the exterior paving and the interior countertops.

“Our client is never surprised,” Pirogov said. “They know every plus and every minus before we cut the first slab.”

Perfect Stones takes projects within roughly 90 miles of Charleston, including Beaufort and Bluffton. Kitchen countertops make up most of its work, and the company also builds outdoor kitchens and fireplace surrounds.

Homeowners and designers planning a stone project can request a free measurement at ps-countertops.com.

About Perfect Stones

Perfect Stones is a Charleston, South Carolina stone fabricator and installer with four Lowcountry showrooms. The company cuts natural stone and quartz in its own shop and serves about 60 customers a month. It is licensed in the counties where it works and carries a bond and general liability insurance. Installations come with a two-year workmanship warranty.