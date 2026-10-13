Geely Auto Expands European NEV Lineup with Monjaro EM-i at Paris Motor Show 2026

Geely Auto is showcasing its latest new energy vehicle (NEV) lineup at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, taking place from October 12 to 18 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Leading the lineup is the Geely Monjaro EM-i, the brand’s flagship D-segment hybrid SUV, making its European market debut. It is joined by the Geely E2, Geely E5, Geely Starray EM-i and Project KO11 (internal project code), a new generation off-road SUV planned for future introduction in Europe.

With both pure electric and hybrid powertrains, Geely is building a broader product portfolio in Europe, expanding across key segments from compact cars to C-segment and D-segment SUVs, as well as off-road vehicles. The expanded lineup strengthens Geely’s ability to meet diverse customer needs across the European market and further advances its “In Europe, For Europe” commitment.

Geely Monjaro EM-i Makes European Debut

As Geely’s fourth new energy vehicle to launch in Europe, the Geely Monjaro EM-i combines strong power, impressive efficiency, generous interior space and advanced intelligence, offering European customers a versatile hybrid SUV designed for everyday driving and longer journeys alike.

Powered by a 1.5T hybrid engine, the AWD Ultra version of Monjaro EM-i delivers 246 kW of maximum output and 667 N·m of peak torque, while the FWD version reaches a top speed of 200 km/h. The e-AWD intelligent electric system balances handling and efficiency, while the CCD suspension adjusts within milliseconds to optimize body control and ride comfort. The car is equipped with 17 ADAS safety features and 9 driving comfort assistance features. A high-strength steel safety cage and Geely’s Battery Safety System further enhance overall safety.

Powered by Geely’s EM-i Super Hybrid System, the Monjaro EM-i delivers the quiet, smooth drive of an electric vehicle with the extended range of a hybrid. It offers up to 116 km of electric range (WLTP) and combined fuel consumption as low as 2.4 L/100 km. The Ultra version supports DC fast charging at up to 78 kW, charging the battery from 30% to 80% in approximately 15 minutes.

The Monjaro EM-i features an integrated three-display setup, combining a 25.6-inch head-up display (HUD), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.4-inch central touchscreen. Navigation guidance is synchronised between the central touchscreen and instrument cluster, while key driving information is projected onto the HUD. The Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit system delivers intuitive, responsive in-car interaction.

With an overall length of approximately 4.8 metres and a wheelbase of 2,845 mm, the Monjaro EM-i offers generous space for passengers and luggage. Front headroom measures 992 mm, while front shoulder room reaches 1,457 mm. The trunk can be expanded to a maximum capacity of 2,183L, providing ample flexibility for everyday use, family trips and larger loads.

The Monjaro EM-i combines premium comfort with thoughtful cabin details. Its 16-speaker Flyme Sound audio system delivers an immersive listening experience, while headrest speakers offer four modes — Driving, Private, Shared and Smart — for different listening needs. The front seats feature eight-point acupressure massage, three-level heating and ventilation. The 11-layer Marshmallow Comfort Seats combine a soft, skin-friendly feel with supportive cushioning for lasting comfort.

Strengthening Geely’s European Footprint Through Localization

Geely’s “In Europe, For Europe” commitment is reflected across its growing business presence in the region. With a long-term focus on Europe, Geely is expanding its product offering, strengthening local operations and sales and service networks, and building local manufacturing capabilities to create a stronger foundation for long-term growth.

The Geely E5 and Geely Starray EM-i are expanding into more European markets, strengthening the company’s NEV offering across the region. Geely has also introduced the Geely E2 to the European market, following its recognition as the world’s best-selling model in the A and B segments in 2025. The E2 recently earned a five-star safety rating under the 2026 Euro NCAP protocols and was presented the 2027 German Car of the Year (GCOTY) Value Award. As of September 2026, global sales of the Geely E2 have surpassed 950,000 units.

The brand is now present in 27 European countries, supported by five local subsidiaries in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Hungary and Spain. Geely is also expanding its sales and service network, with more than 450 retail outlets now established across Europe, providing customers with convenient and efficient access to vehicle sales and after-sales support.

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