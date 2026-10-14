Liberty Partners Wealth Management Announces Successful Completion of First Three Weeks of Project Whale, Strengthening Strategic Partnerships With Global Institutions

Liberty Partners Wealth Management Inc. (“Liberty Partners Wealth” or “LPWM”), a global wealth management and institutional financial services firm, announced the successful completion of the first three weeks of trading activities under its flagship strategic initiative, Project Whale, including intraday transactions and large-block trade executions.

Over the past 21 days, Project Whale has leveraged LPWM’s proprietary Whale-Risk dynamic risk management framework, together with its compliant over-the-counter (OTC) trading infrastructure and institutional liquidity network, to facilitate pre-market and intraday trading with minimal slippage and disciplined risk controls. According to the company, overall execution efficiency has exceeded initial expectations.

During the same period, Project Whale has attracted a growing number of accredited investors, family offices, and institutional partners worldwide, strengthening long-term strategic relationships and capital coordination across its expanding network.

LPW Legacy Institutional Accounts: The Foundation of Enhanced Trading Capabilities

To provide Project Whale participants and strategic partners with access to an institutional-grade trading environment, LPWM has upgraded and integrated its LPW Legacy institutional trading account infrastructure.

Compared with conventional retail brokerage accounts, LPW Legacy is designed to offer four key advantages in market access, capital efficiency, financing flexibility, and transaction execution.

1. Direct Market Access (DMA) and Dark Pool Connectivity

LPW Legacy accounts provide access to major exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, as well as institutional liquidity sources and alternative trading venues, including dark pools operated by leading market makers and financial institutions.

By reducing reliance on conventional retail order-routing arrangements, including certain payment-for-order-flow (PFOF) models, the infrastructure is designed to minimize execution latency and market impact. These capabilities support competitive execution pricing, potential price improvement, and reduced slippage for large-block and pre-market transactions.

2. Portfolio Margining and Enhanced Capital Efficiency

LPW Legacy incorporates a risk-based Portfolio Margin (PM) framework designed to provide greater capital efficiency than traditional Regulation T (Reg T) margin arrangements for eligible accounts and qualifying strategies.

By evaluating portfolio-level risk exposure and recognizing eligible hedging relationships, the framework may reduce margin requirements and improve the efficient allocation of available capital, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, account eligibility, and risk parameters.

3. Dedicated Hard-to-Borrow (HTB) Securities Lending Resources

Through its institutional securities lending network, LPW Legacy offers access to dedicated Hard-to-Borrow (HTB) inventory and borrowing arrangements.

These resources are intended to support short-selling strategies involving highly volatile securities, small-cap stocks, and other heavily traded or difficult-to-borrow assets. Participants may also benefit from institutional financing arrangements and potentially more competitive borrowing rates, depending on market conditions, securities availability, and account-specific terms.

4. Priority Access to Block Trades and Discounted Institutional Placements

Eligible LPW Legacy institutional account holders may receive priority consideration for participation in block trades and privately negotiated placements involving publicly listed companies, subject to transaction availability and applicable securities regulations.

Certain transactions may offer institutional pricing discounts relative to prevailing secondary-market prices, potentially allowing qualified participants to establish positions at more favorable entry costs.

Executive Commentary

“The successful execution of Project Whale’s first three weeks of trading activities demonstrates the capabilities of our Whale-Risk management framework and highlights the value of the LPW Legacy institutional account infrastructure in navigating complex market conditions,” said a representative of the Liberty Partners Wealth Strategic Committee.

“Project Whale’s early progress reflects a combination of disciplined execution, access to institutional trading infrastructure, and rigorous confidentiality protocols. We remain committed to strengthening our relationships with global partners and developing sustainable institutional capabilities that support long-term competitiveness.”

About Liberty Partners Wealth Management Inc.

Liberty Partners Wealth Management Inc. is a New York-based wealth management and institutional financial research firm.

Leveraging institutional market data resources and its proprietary quantitative analytics platform, MegaOS, LPWM focuses on providing accredited investors and institutional clients worldwide with specialized market access, institutional-grade trading infrastructure, and comprehensive risk management capabilities.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, a solicitation, or an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments.

All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Any references to specific companies, securities, or investment funds are provided solely for illustrative or industry research purposes and should not be construed as an endorsement or investment recommendation.